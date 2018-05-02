Veere Di Wedding song Tareefan released LIVE UPDATES

Veere Di Wedding song Tareefan live updates: Badshah’s Tareefan features Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania. Veere Di Wedding song Tareefan live updates: Badshah’s Tareefan features Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania.

The first song from Veere Di Wedding titled “Tareefan” is out. Composed and sung by rapper Badshah, “Tareefan” features Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania. The addictive party number has been choreographed by none other than Farah Khan. While the title of the song was announced by Badshah on his Instagram profile, Farah shared, “Finally!! Doing a song with the so lovely @sonamkapoor .. the wait was worth it!! Lov u baby”

Talking to indianexpress.com about Tareefan, Badshah had said, “It is a fun song. I have sung in it to. It is always great working with Rhea. This is my second collaboration with her.”

Produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor, Veere Di Wedding is all set to hit screens on June 1.