Veere Di Wedding song Tareefan released LIVE UPDATES

The first song from Veere Di Wedding titled “Tareefan” is out. Composed and sung by rapper Badshah, “Tareefan” features Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania. The addictive party number has been choreographed by none other than Farah Khan. While the title of the song was announced by Badshah on his Instagram profile, Farah shared, “Finally!! Doing a song with the so lovely @sonamkapoor .. the wait was worth it!! Lov u baby”
Produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor, Veere Di Wedding is all set to hit screens on June 1.
At the trailer launch event of the film, Sonam had said, “I don’t think a film like this has been made before. It is entertaining and has everything from romance to drama. And why can’t a female headline a commercial film that is about girls which has a story? Things might change if this film works, I hope it brings about a change in the roles that are written for us.”
Badshah, who has sung the song told indianexpress.com, "It is a fun song. I have sung in it to. It is always great working with Rhea. This is my second collaboration with her. (The first one being 'Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hue Hai' from Sonam Kapoor and Fawad Khan’s Khoobsurat)."
Sharing the song on his Twitter handle, Nikhil Dwivedi wrote, "Hor das kinni #Tareefan chahidi tenu. .hottest ever."
Kareena Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor are raising the temperature in their sizzling avatars as they dance around male models. In the three minutes long video, the song tries to change the regular notion about Bollywood, which has always been under fire for portraying women as objects of desire. In the song we see the four ladies indulging in a role-reversal and taking on stereotypical roles reserved for their male counterparts.
