Swara Bhaskar says Veere Di Wedding left her with chewing leaves while Sonam Kapoor is enjoying sundae. See photos

Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhasker are best friends of Bollywood. Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhasker are best friends of Bollywood.

Swara Bhaskar seems to be following a strict diet for her upcoming film, Veere Di Wedding. However, she is not really happy about it. While Sonam Kapoor was enjoying her Sunday by having a sundae, Swara complained that why her friend gets to eat all of this and she is living off salads. In a tweet, she mentioned, “How do u get to eat this while i am चरो-ing salad leaves??? 😤😤😤 #VeereyDiWedding took all my food!!!” Well, we are excited to see if Swara succeeds to get the kind of physique she is aiming for in her next film, which is being backed by Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor.

Swara and Sonam are among the best buddies in the industry since they shared the screen space in Raanjhanaa. The two have always said great words about each other and stood-up together whenever required. It would be interesting to see if they would be able to get back their Zoya and Bindiya camaraderie on-screen.

Veere Di Wedding is a chic-flick also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, who would be making her comeback post-pregnancy break. Well, we have seen how hard she is working at the gym to get rid of those extra kilos she gained during pregnancy. The shoot of the film has begun, if we go by Rhea Kapoor’s post on Instagram.

:) @sonamakapoor How do u get to eat this while i am चरो-ing salad leaves??? 😤😤😤 #VeereyDiWedding took all my food!!! 😩😩 http://t.co/O1fu9xni8I — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) July 2, 2017

Recently, Swara won Best Breakthrough Performance award for her recent film, Anaarkali of Aarah. The actor shared her joy over her Instagram account. Her happiness was doubled when she also shared a fan moment with her favourite actor Shah Rukh Khan at the event. On the work front, while Sonam is working on PadMan with Akshay Kumar, Swara and Kareena are prepping up for Veere Di Wedding.

