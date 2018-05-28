Sumeet Vyas on Veere Di Wedding: It is a very balanced ensemble film

Sumeet Vyas was recently seen in High Jack. Sumeet Vyas was recently seen in High Jack.

Sumeet Vyas seems to be on a roll. After playing a wacky DJ in his latest release High Jack, the Permanent Roommates star is gearing up for the release of his big ticket film, Veere Di Wedding. Starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania, it is a female buddy film with Sumeet as the central male actor. In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com recently, Sumeet shared what it takes to be the main guy around so many ladies!

“It doesn’t mean all that actually. There are so many ladies and it is essentially a female-centric film. It’s about the four girls and I happen to be the only guy in that. So, it’s fun. It is a very jovial film. It was a very jovial set. And it is a very balanced ensemble film. I read the script and I felt it was a very balanced script. That is the best part about the film,” said Sumeet.

The actor, popularly known for playing Mikesh in the hit TVF web series Permanent Roommates, was seen in Ribbon opposite Kalki Koechlin last year. The actor-writer, who was also a part of TVF Tripling, shared how he got onboard Veere Di Wedding, which has been directed by Shashanka Ghosh. Shashanka had also helmed Sonam’s earlier hit film Khoobsurat, also starring Fawad Khan.

“It was a very regular thing. I screen tested and I didn’t know which actors were in this one. I was just screen testing for a part. Later on, I got to know that it’s a big budget thing. But more than everything else, I was really excited to work with Shashanka Ghosh because I’ve followed his work over the years. I really like him as a person. So that was the biggest draw for me. He is a very quirky guy.”

In the film, Sumeet has been paired opposite Kareena and we see how the two try to manage their wedding amid a lot of family expectations. Veere Di Wedding also brings Kareena back on screen after 2016 film Udta Punjab. Sharing his experience of working with Kareena, Sumeet said, “It was lovely. She is very professional. She is a star, but after a point when you are working on a set, you are just working with actors and you forget about the whole charade that happens before and after that. So in that sense, I don’t really think of those things on set.”

Veere Di Wedding is the story about four childhood friends who meet after a decade only to realise how life has changed for them. On the sidelines of the wedding of one of them, they re-bond. In the trailer, we see how they cling together despite fighting their own personal battles. VDW is an upbeat coming of age story revolving around their challenges towards surviving in the modern day world, marriage and social perceptions.

One of the most awaited films of the year, Veere Di Wedding also stars Vivek Mushran, Manoj Pahwa, Neena Gupta and Gravie Chahal. It releases on June 1.

