Veere Di Wedding song Laaj Sharam: Jasleen Royal and Divya Kumar team up for a peppy fusion track

After Tareefan and Veere title track, the makers of Veere Di Wedding have released a new song titled “Laaj Sharam” on social media. Sung by Jasleen Royal and Divya Kumar, “Laaj Sharam” has been composed and penned by White Noise.

While Jasleen Royal’s youthful voice adds a distinct touch to the song, Divya Kumar is back with his quintessential earthy voice. There are also short rap sections by Enbee. A mix of Punjabi and English lyrics, the song had also featured in bits and parts in the previously released trailer. The composition also follows a similar theme, peppy synth music interspersed with dhol beats.

The two-minute-long video of the song begins with Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Kalindi having a conversation with her mother-in-law (played by Ayesha Raza Mishra). As Mishra begins to tell Kapoor how she used to enjoy dressing up her son as a girl when he was little, colour fades away from her face. The rest of the video follows Kareena as she shops for her wedding trousseau with her girl gang which includes Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania.

There are also scenes focusing on Sonam Kapoor’s storyline where she is rebuked by her mother for not giving her grandkids. “But I don’t need to marry someone for that,” pat comes her reply.

Produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor, the film is helmed by Khoobsurat director Shashank Ghosh and also stars Permanent Roommates fame Sumeet Vyas in a pivotal role. This female friendship comedy chronicles the life of four girlfriends as they navigate the tricky world of marriages and relationships. Written by Nidhi Mehra and Mehul Suri, Veere Di Wedding hits the theatres on June 1 this year.

