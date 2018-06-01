Veere Di Wedding movie release LIVE UPDATES: Review, audience reaction and more

Coming of age film Veere Di Wedding, starring Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania, has finally hit screens. Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, the film chronicles the life of four friends Kalindi (Kareena), Avni (Sonam), Sakshi (Swara) and Meera (Shikha) as they try to figure out life. Apart from the four female leads, the Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor production also stars Sumeet Vyas. Sumeet essays the role of Kareena’s fiance in the movie.
Talking about her film, Sonam Kapoor said, “In a very entertaining way, Veere Di Wedding shows that four women can do anything that a man can do, it talks about equality. It’s a female-driven film but it doesn’t mean that it is a film about women empowerment. It is about four people who just happen to be women.” The makers of this all-women film have promoted it as ‘not a chick flick’. The girl gang of the movie discusses love, sex and life without any filters.
In a conversation with indianexpress.com, film trade analyst Girish Johar said he expects Veere Di Wedding to collect somewhere around Rs 4.5 crore on its opening day. Speaking about the film, he added, “We have seen how Bollywood fans are now receptive to female-centric films like Raazi, Queen or Padmaavat for that matter. As long as good content is involved, the film is bound to do good. From the looks of it, the film is a fun, rib-tickling comedy and it will cater to an audience just looking to have a good time at the theatres.”
Nil Battey Sannata director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari tweeted: "#veerediwedding what fun characters with some really ‘Gem’ dialogues. Go watch it with your friends 😀 @ReallySwara @sonamakapoor @ektaravikapoor @RheaKapoor #KareenaKapoorKhan #ShikhaTalsania."
"What an absolutely fantastic film @vdwthefilm is! Enjoyed every minute of it. was fully FOMO-ing about not having spent enough time with my “veeres”. Can never find enough words to describe how beautiful n effortless #KareenaKapoorKhan is. @sonamakapoor looks beautiful and has played her part so adorably well. @ReallySwara takes badass to another level. @ShikhaTalsania is tooo adorable. And mannn #bhandari , you’re tooo cool. @vdwthefilm. Kudos to producers @Nikhil_Dwivedi @ektaravikapoor and @RheaKapoor for believing in this film. This could well be a game changer. Congrats #shahshankghosh and the whole team," Sonal Chauhan said via Twitter.
In an interview with Indian Express, Shikha Talsania said, “A lot of scripts coming my way played to the stereotype of a big girl who is hungry or horny, or both. I was the last to be cast — Mukesh Chhabra, the casting director, called me and asked me to come for a look test. My character eloped, married and has a small child. I liked the script because it’s about four friends at different stages of their lives. I didn’t see gender right off the bat, I saw their friendship and it was very relatable and real.”
"Go watch @vdwthefilm with your girlfriends, take an inhaler if you go with your mother-in-law✊but JUST GO- this Friday it’s a madddddd madddd fun ride & a very familiar one. You’ll see!😄 Take a bow @ektaravikapoor @sonamakapoor @RheaKapoor @ShikhaTalsania @ReallySwara & Bebo!," Masaba Mantena posted on Twitter.
Lipstick Under My Burkha actor Aahana Kumra heaped praise on Veere Di Wedding. She wrote on Twitter, "@vdwthefilm is a riot and extremely happy for my veeres @shiksh @vyas_sumeet @ReallySwara ! Congrats @ektaravikapoor for yet another film with women leads! Lots of love! @sonamakapoor #KareenaKapoorKhan @RheaKapoor @balajimotionpic ! Have a great opening and an even better run!!."
In an interview with Indian Express, Swara Bhasker said, “I’m playing Sakshi, who is urban, English-speaking and educated and so incredibly rich, that she’s never heard ‘no’. She’s a lovable brat, but mostly an idiot. I had fun bringing a certain type of randomness to this character.”
"Just watched #VeereDiWedding what a lovable joy fest!! I have laughed so loudly that people have changed seats for the second half. Its true blue girl power led by my friend Shashanka ghosh! Cheers @ReallySwara @ShikhaTalsania @sonamakapoor & Kareena !! @ektaravikapoor," tweeted Mini Mathur.
Lipstick Under My Burkha director Alankrita Shrivastava wrote on Twitter: "So breezy, fun and warm! #veerediwedding is the perfect film to watch with your girlfriends. Loved #KareenaKapoorKhan and @vyas_sumeet! And @ShikhaTalsania is such a revelation!! Congratulations @ektaravikapoor @RuchikaaKapoor @balajimotionpic."
1. A stellar set of actors
While Veere Di Wedding marks Kareena Kapoor Khan’s first movie after Taimur Ali Khan’s birth, the film also stars Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, Shikha Talsania and Sumeet Vyas.
2. Female ensemble film
The Veere Di Wedding cast has been out promoting the film as a fun girl gang movie and not a ‘chick flick’ or one which takes the baton of feminism. It will be interesting to see how the team will pull that off on the screen.
Karan Johar posted on Twitter: "Sexy , saucy and sassy!!! This is not a chick flick but a super fun flick...take your friends and join this robust party! Well done @RheaKapoor and your amazing girl gang @sonamakapoor @ReallySwara @ShikhaTalsania #kareena #VeereyDiWedding. To my beautiful and close friend @ektaravikapoor ! Kudos ! With @altbalaji you have pushed boundaries and the envelope !! And with #VeereyDiWedding you have torn the envelope! May the force of content always be with you!"