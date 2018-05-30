Veere Di Wedding composer Shashwat Sachdev: Rhea Kapoor has been a major source of inspiration or my music in the film

Rhea Kapoor has inspired the music of Veere Di Wedding. Rhea Kapoor has inspired the music of Veere Di Wedding.

Music composer Shashwat Sachdev says Veere Di Wedding producer Rhea Kapoor has been the source of inspiration and encouragement for his music in the film.

“Rhea Kapoor has been a major source of inspiration and encouragement for my music in the film. Rhea has a massive history of three great albums that she has produced in the past, so there was a lot to learn from her experiences and her business knowledge,” Sachdev said in a statement.

The composer, who made his debut with Anushka Sharma’s Phillauri, said Rhea never put him in a box and gave him “complete freedom to explore my musicality”.

The musician from Jaipur returned after a stint in Los Angeles where he worked on international projects. He has collaborated with Grammy Award-winning sound engineer Tony Maserati, who has worked with the likes of Lady Gaga and Beyonce.

On actor Sonam Kapoor’s involvement, he said: “All the inputs came from Rhea. However, I remember meeting Sonam a couple of years back after I finished making Bass Girade and Pappi. She really liked my work and did not shy away from honestly expressing it.”

Sachdev also praised Sonam’s “charming humility”.

Veere Di Wedding will be hitting the screens on Friday. It also features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania.

