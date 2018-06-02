Veere Di Wedding off to a good start at the box office LIVE UPDATES: Day 1 collection, reactions and more

Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania starrer Veere Di Wedding is off to a good start at the Indian box office. The female-led film has earned Rs 10.70 on Day 1. Directed by Shashanka Ghosh and produced by Ekta Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and Nikhil Dwivedi, the film also stars Sumeet Vyas, Neena Gupta and Manoj Pahwa among others.
Sharing the opening day figures on Twitter, Veere Di Wedding producer Ekta Kapoor said, “We have just got d nos hot out of the oven! The all india box office total for #VeerediWedding is 10.70crores on day one!!!”
Taran Adarsh shared on Twitter: "#VeereDiWedding takes a SOLID START in key international markets on Fri. AUSTRALIA: A$ 108,246 [₹ 54.87 lakhs] Debuts at No 7....UK: £ 65,423 [₹ 58.49 lakhs] Debuts at No 8...NEW ZEALAND: NZ$ 35,975 [₹ 16.82 lakhs] Debuts at No 5. @Rentrak"
Box Office tracker and columnist Sreedhar Pillai wrote on Twitter: "#VeereDiWedding is very good in Tamil Nadu on day 1, Friday = Rs 20.45 lakhs gross, Nett = Rs 14 lakhs (approximate) from limited release of 26 screens (mostly in Chennai multiplexes). Almost 80 -90 % lady audiences It's hit! Congrats to @ektaravikapoor & entire team."
"Veere di wedding opens to 10.70 crores day 1! Third highest opener this year! A film without a hero and adult rated! Clearly the future is female," Veere Di Wedding actor Swara Bhasker said via Twitter.
Reacting to Ekta Kapoor's tweet on Day 1 collection of Veere Di Wedding, Sonam Kapoor posted on Twitter: "Ekta we all broke the glass ceiling!!! #KareenaKapoorKhan @ReallySwara @ShikhaTalsania #RheaAnilkapoor #ShashankaGhosh @Nikhil_Dwivedi"
Veere Di Wedding producer Nikhil Dwivedi wrote on Twitter: "Just received the opening numbers and it looks like the #Veeres have taken over the box office! 10.70 crores on opening day! A big thank you to the audience for all the love and support. #GirlPower @saffronmedia @vdwthefilm."
Talking to DNA India about turning producer with Veere Di Wedding, Nikhil Dwivedi had said, "Rhea (Kapoor) had a great script and she was looking for people to back her. I loved the story and decided to get on board. As a producer, I want to back good projects. Often, producers back projects when they are assured their money is safe. Economics is important, so I wouldn’t like to lose money on a film. At the same time, it’s also important to back projects that may not find too many takers in the beginning."
