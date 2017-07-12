Veere Di Wedding: Kareena Kapoor Khan to play a possessive friend, reveals why she wanted to opt out of the film

Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed a lot about her next film Veere Di Wedding. About her role in the film she informed, “I’m possessive about my friends and this film reflects that side of me. “ Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed a lot about her next film Veere Di Wedding. About her role in the film she informed, “I’m possessive about my friends and this film reflects that side of me. “

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been working really hard for months now to get fit to start shooting of for her next film Veere Di Wedding. New mom Kareena is really looking forward for this one, and her fans too are simply waiting to see her back on the silver screen. But reportedly, Kareena actually asked film’s producer Rhea Kapoor to cast another actor in her place, nearly 10 years younger to her for the film. This was post she got to know that she is expecting and didn’t wanted the film to suffer all because of her. Not only this, Kareena also throws light on the Veere Di Wedding’s plot and the role she is playing in the film.

In a recent interview with Mumbai Mirror, Kareena actually revealed a lot about her next film Veere Di Wedding. About her role in the film she informed, “I’m possessive about my friends and this film reflects that side of me. It’s the story of four girls who attend my wedding and all the dhamaal that it involves. It showcases women and their emotions. It’s the right time to do this kind of film.”

Well, while this story line made us excited, in the very interview, Kareena also said that she wanted to opt out of Veere Di Wedding, at a point of time. Kareena had asked Rhea Kapoor, who is producing the film, to cast another actress for her role in the film.

Kareena Kapoor reveals in the interview that when she was pregnant, she asked Rhea to cast an actress who is nearly 10 years younger to her for the film. She said, “She (Rhea) stood by the film through thick and thin. Picture this, you have money, a script, time and your heroine calls you up to tell you that she is pregnant. Rhea reworked her script to add the pregnancy angle (which was eventually dropped), even though I told her to go ahead with an actress 10 years younger. At a time when producers drop an older actress for no particular reason, Rhea, who is a woman of gumption, courage and conviction, told me that the film was all about women and there was no way she was going ahead without me.”

Veere Di Wedding also stars Sonam Kapoor,Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania in key roles. As per reports, the first schedule of the film will start in Delhi and a major portion of the film will be shot there. The leading daily had initially quoted a source saying, “Shashanka Ghosh (director) and his team have done extensive recce in Delhi where the major portion of the film is set. the first schedule will be a smaller one of a few days, after which they will mostly head to Bangkok for the second schedule.”

For now, Bebo is focusing primarily on shedding all the weight she gained during her pregnancy. Every day we spot Kareena outside the gym with her bestie Amrita Arora.

Well, all this has got us more excited about the upcoming film of Taimur Ali Khan’s mom Kareena Kapoor Khan! Bebo will wrap up shooting for the film by December and after that she will make herself busy planning her baby boy Taimur Ali Khan’s first birthday. Kareena is truly inspirational the way she is managing her reel and real life roles.

