Kareena Kapoor starrer Veere Di Wedding to now release on June 1

Veere Di Wedding will now release on June 1. Veere Di Wedding will now release on June 1.

The release date of Veere Di Wedding, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania, has now been pushed to June 1. The film, which was earlier scheduled to release on May 18, has been pushed by two weeks. The producers of the film, Balaji Motion Pictures, announced the new release date on their official Twitter handle. The tweet said, “A wedding to remember and a date that’s unforgettable! Block your calendars for Veere Di Wedding on 1st June 2018. RSVP nowww! :) @ektaravikapoor @RheaKapoor @sonamakapoor #KareenaKapoorKhan @ReallySwara @ShikhaTalsania @Nikhil_Dwivedi @vyas_sumeet @VeeRed @RuchikaaKapoor”

Sonam Kapoor also retweeted the same with the caption, “A wedding to remember and a date that’s unforgettable! Block your calendars for Veere Di Wedding on 1st June 2018. RSVP nowww! :)”

Block your calendars for Veere Di Wedding on 1st June 2018. RSVP nowww! :) http://t.co/SfncHujVJm — Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) January 12, 2018

Producer of the film Ekta Kapoor tweeted, “1 June is one big day!!!! Veere di wedding arrives on my lakkshya ‘s bday!!!! Ab shaadi aur bday pe aap sab ko nimantran hai.” June 1 also happens to be Tusshar Kapoor’s son Lakkshya’s birthday.

1 June is one big day!!!! Veere di wedding arrives on my lakkshya ‘s bday!!!! Ab shaadi aur bday pe aap sab ko nimantran hai — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) January 12, 2018

Veere Di Wedding also stars Summet Vyas of Permanent Roommates fame. The film is directed by Shashanka Ghosh, who earlier helmed Sonam Kapoor and Fawad Khan starrer Khoobsurat in 2014. The makers had earlier released the first look of the film and from the looks of it, one can say that the film will revolve around a wedding and will explore the female friendships in the plot.

The film, which is written by Nidhi Mehra and Mehul Suri, has been shot in Mumbai, Delhi and Phuket.

