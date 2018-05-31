Veere Di Wedding: Five reasons to watch the Sonam Kapoor-Kareena Kapoor starrer

Veere Di Wedding hits the theatres on June 1. Veere Di Wedding hits the theatres on June 1.

The Sonam Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor starrer Veere Di Wedding is hitting the theatres on June 1. The female ensemble film has created quite an uproar at the theatres with its stellar set of actors and groovy music videos. Helmed by Shashanka Ghosh, Veere Di Wedding also stars Shikha Talsania, Sumeet Vyas and Swara Bhasker in pivotal roles. Here are five reasons why you should watch the film:

1. A stellar set of actors

While Veere Di Wedding marks Kareena Kapoor Khan’s first movie after Taimur Ali Khan’s birth, the film brings together the most stellar set of actors including Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania. Veere Di Wedding also stars Permanent Roommates fame Sumeet Vyas in the role of Kareena Kapoor’s love interest.

2. Female ensemble film

While the number of women-centric films in Bollywood has been on the rise lately, we still stand far behind when it comes to female ensemble films. And moreover, the Veere cast has been out promoting the film as a fun girl gang movie and not a ‘chick flick’ or one which takes the baton of feminism. It will be interesting to see how the team will pull that off on the screen.

3. Shashanka Ghosh

After winning hearts with the Fawad Khan and Sonam Kapoor starrer Khoobsurat in 2010, director Shashanka Ghosh is coming back with Veere Di Wedding this season.

4. Foot-tapping music

Another thing that has impressed many movie-goers is the groovy soundtrack of Veere Di Wedding. From Badshah’s “Tareefan” being the top trending song on YouTube to fans going gaga over Arijit Singh’s soulful voice in “Aa Jao Na,” the Veere Di Wedding album has been a hit among audiences.

5. Uber-glamorous avatars

While Sonam and Kareena have been popular for their sartorial choices, the Veere Di Wedding promotions brought out the glamorous avatars of Swara and Shikha as well. In the film too, the four actors are sporting one drool-worthy look after the other leaving fans wanting for more.

