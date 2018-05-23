Veere Di Wedding producer Ekta Kapoor: No problem with the censor board

Veere Di Wedding is all set to release on June 1. Veere Di Wedding is all set to release on June 1.

Veere Di Wedding producer Ekta Kapoor says they have not faced any problem with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) over its release, which stars Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania. This, after it was reported that the film might receive an ‘A’ certificate given some of its dialogues are laced with cuss words. “Our censor board has not given us any problem. I don’t want to talk more about it as we have not got censor certificate in our hands (yet),” Ekta told reporters here last evening at the film’s music launch.

The producer took to Twitter and wrote, “Ok the time has come to say this! #VeereDiWedding is about to release n its important to say this before the release! Outcomes define our memories! Film does well we remember it fondly doesn’t we conveniently erase d memory or call it a mistake! Sometimes the journey d intent d joy d attempt have to take over! Even though financially d film has a more than safe presale thanks to our super partners #ZEE the outcome can’t always define d experience! I AM SUPER PROUD OF VEERE DI WEDDING! years later.”

She added, “A generation will remember a film came that told us with absolute irreverence that its ok to BE! Be divorced b unmarried b overweight b undersexed b oversexed ! Just BE! Lastly, for the first time in 8 years keeping a personal screening of my film! I never do! D last time I kept a screening was for the Dirty Picture.”

Ok the time has come to say this! #VeereDiWedding is about to release n its imp to say this before the release ! Outcomes define our memories! Film does well we remember it fondly doesn’t we conveniently erase d memory or call it a mistake! — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) May 23, 2018

Sometimes the journey d intent d joy d attempt have to take over! Even though financially d film has a more than safe presale thanks to our super partners #ZEE the outcome can’t always define d experience! I AM SUPER PROUD OF VEERE DI WEDDING! years later …. — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) May 23, 2018

A generation will remember a film came that told us with absolute irreverence that its ok to BE! Be divorced b unmarried b overweight b undersexed b oversexed ! Just BE! @AnilKapoor @RuchikaaKapoor @RheaKapoor @sonamakapoor @ReallySwara @ShikhaTalsania @Nikhil_Dwivedi — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) May 23, 2018

Lastly for the first time in 8 years keeping a personal screening of my film! I never do! D last time I kept a screening was for #thedirtypicture — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) May 23, 2018

When asked about the censor certificate at the event, she said, “Rhea (co-producer) and my father had also gone to the censor board for (the certification) and if they both can come along then it is not a film we should be ashamed of.” The film will be clashing with Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, which stars Sonam Kapoor’s brother Harshvardhan Kapoor, on June 1.

Check out some photos from the music launch of Veere Di Weeding.

Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Shikha Talsania and Swara Bhasker at the Veere Di Wedding music launch (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla) Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Shikha Talsania and Swara Bhasker at the Veere Di Wedding music launch (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor dancing on Tareefan from their film Veere Di Wedding. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla) Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor dancing on Tareefan from their film Veere Di Wedding. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

Rhea Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan caught in a candid moment. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

Shikha Talsania, Swara Bhasker, Sonam Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan together. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla) Shikha Talsania, Swara Bhasker, Sonam Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan together. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

Swara Bhasker said it had been 105 years since the Indian film industry came into existence and this was the first time that they were making a movie in the mainstream cinema about four friends. “… It is about their life story and no one is falling in love with the same guy. This is the most special and unique film,” she said. Talking about feminism, Kareena said it is all about equality.

“I am not a feminist, I am a woman. And above all, I am a human being. I am as proud as Saif Ali Khan’s wife and as Kareena Kapoor,” she added.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd