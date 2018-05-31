Veere Di Wedding early reactions: Bollywood stars thoroughly impressed with this ‘super fun flick’

Veere Di Wedding is getting a fantastic response from Bollywood fraternity. Veere Di Wedding is getting a fantastic response from Bollywood fraternity.

Veere Di Wedding starring Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania is hitting the theatres on June 1. The Shashanka Ghosh directorial follows the story of four friends and how they stick with each other through the ups and downs of their lives. But before the film releases for the public, the makers organised an early screening for Bollywood celebrities and here’s what they are saying about Veere Di Wedding.

Bareilly Ki Barfi director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari tweeted, “#veerediwedding what fun characters with some really ‘Gem’ dialogues. Go watch it with your friends 😀 @ReallySwara @sonamakapoor @ektaravikapoor @RheaKapoor #KareenaKapoorKhan #ShikhaTalsania.” Nanu Ki Janu actor Patralekhaa also went all gaga about the film, she wrote, “Thoroughly enjoyed #VeereDiWedding.#KareenaKapoorKhan @sonamakapoor @ReallySwara @ShikhaTalsania u all were smashing! @sonamakapoor @RheaKapoor @ektaravikapoor u guys r an inspiration🧚🏼‍♀️More power to u women💞🤸🏼‍♂️”

Director Karan Johar called Veere Di Wedding a super fun flick, “Sexy, saucy and sassy!!! This is not a chick flick but a super fun flick…take your friends and join this robust party! Well done @RheaKapoor and your amazing girl gang @sonamakapoor @ReallySwara @ShikhaTalsania #kareena #VeereyDiWedding,” reads his tweet.

Sexy , saucy and sassy!!! This is not a chick flick but a super fun flick…take your friends and join this robust party! Well done @RheaKapoor and your amazing girl gang @sonamakapoor @ReallySwara @ShikhaTalsania #kareena #VeereyDiWedding — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) May 31, 2018

Go watch @vdwthefilm with your girlfriends, take an inhaler if you go with your mother-in-law✊but JUST GO- this Friday it’s a madddddd madddd fun ride & a very familiar one. You’ll see!😄 Take a bow @ektaravikapoor @sonamakapoor @RheaKapoor @ShikhaTalsania @ReallySwara & Bebo! — Masaba Mantena (@MasabaG) May 31, 2018

What an absolutely fantastic film @vdwthefilm is! Enjoyed every minute of it. was fully FOMO-ing about not having spent enough time with my “veeres”. Can never find enough words to describe how beautiful n effortless #KareenaKapoorKhan is.. contd… — SONAL CHAUHAN (@sonalchauhan7) May 31, 2018

Lipstick Under My Burkha actor Aahana Kumra also tweeted, “@vdwthefilm is a riot and extremely happy for my veeres @shiksh @vyas_sumeet @ReallySwara ! Congrats @ektaravikapoor for yet another film with women leads! Lots of love! @sonamakapoor #KareenaKapoorKhan @RheaKapoor @balajimotionpic ! Have a great opening and an even better run!!”

Bigg Boss 11 runner-up Vikas Gupta was impressed with Veere Di Wedding as well. He tweeted, “Last Night at #VeereDiWedding screening with @anitahasnandani @Urvashi9 @krystledsouza @ItsMadhurima19 @SarahAnjuli & @balajimotionpic Team. Happy times , A good film does this , it’s transports you from your present to a happy place. Congrats @ektaravikapoor @RuchikaaKapoor ❤️.”

Lipstick Under My Burkha director Alankrita Shrivastava was also all praises for the film. She remarked, “So breezy, fun and warm! #veerediwedding is the perfect film to watch with your girlfriends.❤💃💃💃💃❤ Loved #KareenaKapoorKhan and @vyas_sumeet! And @ShikhaTalsania is such a revelation!! Congratulations @ektaravikapoor @RuchikaaKapoor @balajimotionpic.”

Ekta Kapoor’s close friend Anita Hassanandani called Veere Di Wedding a “fun entertainer” and wrote, “#veerediwedding What a fun entertainer …. mazzzaaaa aaa Gaya! Kareena toh is always fab but I lurvvvvvvvveddd Sonam in the film! #itsnotachickflick @ektaravikapoor @RheaKapoor Good Luck!”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd