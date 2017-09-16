Veere Di Wedding behind the scenes video: Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhaskar are finding it tough to rehearse for a dance number

Swara Bhaskar and Sonam Kapoor pratice for a dance number in Veere Di Wedding. Swara Bhaskar and Sonam Kapoor pratice for a dance number in Veere Di Wedding.

Much before Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Veere Di Wedding went on the floor, the actor promised it would be ‘India’s first chick flick’ and also that it will be “really interesting and fun.” Now, after the movie is on the floors, Kareena’s every word is turning out to be true. The four ladies of the film including Kareena, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania seem to be having some crazy fun while prepping up for their roles in this all-girls movie. And after getting a sneak peek into their crazy times, we wonder what magic will happen when all of this will get translated on the silver screen.

Recently, the Nil Battey Sannata actor Swara posted a video from the dance rehearsal hall on her Instagram account where she along with Sonam and Shikha are practising for a dance number in the film. But we wonder where Kareena Kapoor is. Sharing the video, Swara wrote, “🤣🤣🤣 मेरी असलियत! Such a pleasant person i am na Mehak!!! :) Shoot, Sleep, Rehearse, Dance…REPEAT!”

In the video, as Sonam is asked how is her first day of dance rehearsals going, the actor says, “It’s very tough. The song is very difficult.” Moving on to Shikha who played Ranbir Kapoor’s bestie in Wake Up Sid, the actor did a dance step for the camera and said, “I was the first one to rehearse for it, so I am on.” Then comes Swara who looks much tired after the rehearsals and jokingly says, “My rehearsals are going fine until there are some creeps in the room who are randomly recording us.”

Swara earlier also shared a Boomerng video which she captioned, “What early pack up looks like on #VeereyDiWedding #veerediwedding sets 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 @vdwthefilm #funinvanity #shootingsaga #shootingtales #happiness #Bollywood.”

Veere Di Wedding is being produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd