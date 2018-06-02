Veere Di Wedding actor Sonam Kapoor: Trolling doesn’t affect me

Sonam Kapoor plays the character of Avni in Veere Di Wedding. Sonam Kapoor plays the character of Avni in Veere Di Wedding.

Actor Sonam Kapoor says she does not get bogged down with social media bullying and added that she feels sorry for trollers. Sonam along with other Bollywood personalities has been bullied on social media in the past and the Veere Di Wedding star, who tied the knot with her long time boyfriend Anand Ahuja in May, has been trolled again for wearing her mangalsutra on the wrist.

Asked if trolls affect her, Sonam told IANS: “No, it doesn’t affect me because they are faceless people with no jobs.”

How does she deal with them? “I feel sorry for them because the only reason they are commenting on my posts because I am of importance and they are not. They are trying to gain importance from that,” the actress added.

Sonam is currently seen in Veere Di Wedding which has raked in Rs 10.70 crores on the first day of its release. The female buddy film is directed by Shashanka Ghosh. It also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania.

While speaking to indianexpress.com, Sonam had earlier described her character in the film thus, “My character is of a matrimonial lawyer who works at the Tees Hazari court. I have a cousin who is also a matrimonial lawyer so to prepare for the role, I talked to her a lot and discussed how these lawyers talk, what clothes they wear and what are their mannerisms.” As Sonam said this, Swara who is born and brought up in Delhi interrupted and jokingly asked Sonam, “Have you ever been to Tees Hazaari? If you ever go there you will realise that living with your husband is better than visiting the court every second day.”

