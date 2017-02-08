Is it really Kunal Kapoor in Veeram still? This pic will leave you awestruck

Kunal Kapoor shared his look from his upcoming Malayalam film, Veeram. Kunal Kapoor shared his look from his upcoming Malayalam film, Veeram.

The cute and handsome actor Kunal Kapoor, who has always managed to win hearts with his infectious smile, has now turned into an angry warrior with his debut Malayalam movie, Veeram. The film is all set to make a mark at the box office this month and the actor has shared a new look that leaves you awestruck.

You might probably take a second to recognise the actor in this avatar and the poster is more likely to remind you of this character in God Of Wars, an action-adventure video game series. Kunal has managed to get the attention of the audience with his warrior avatar and intense performance shown in the teaser trailer.

More from the world of Entertainment:

The film revolves around the life of warrior Chandu Chekavar, played by Kunal. Chekavars were legendary warriors in Kerala who often fought battles for the noblemen in the ancient kingdom. The film has been directed by ace director Jayaraj Nair and is a big screen adaptation of William Shakespeare’s Macbeth.

Also read | Kunal Kapoor’s Veeram is gearing up for February release

Veeram has also become one of the official Oscar entrants. The film has bagged a nomination in the original song category with ‘We Will Rise’ song, along with 91 other songs eligible for the coveted Academy Awards.

Also read | Veeram: Song from Kunal Kapoor’s trilingual enters Oscar race

Veeram, which is a trilingual film, produced in Malayalam, English and Hindi, is one of the costliest film ever made in the Malayalam film industry with the budget of Rs 35 crore. The film is scheduled for February 24 release.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd