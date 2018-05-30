South star Vedhika Kumar to star opposite Emraan Hashmi in The Body

Vedhika Kumar to make her Bollywood debut oppsite Emraan Hashmi in The Body. Vedhika Kumar to make her Bollywood debut oppsite Emraan Hashmi in The Body.

South star Vedhika Kumar is all set to make her Bollywood debut opposite Emraan Hashmi in the film The Body. The film will be directed by Jeethu Joseph, who is best known for 2013 Mohanlal-starrer Drishyam. “After a nationwide hunt and several auditions, we finally found what we were looking for. Vedhika’s character is of a young college going girl who has this innocence about her. She fits the role beautifully,” Joseph said in a statement.

Vedhika, a well-known actor in the South, shot to fame with her breakthrough performance as Angamma in Bala’s national award-winning period film Paradesi, for which she earned critical acclaim and awards.

About the new project, the actor said, “I am so glad that I waited for the right project to come my way and this seems perfect. I’m very excited and thankful to the director Jeetu Joseph, producer Sunir Kheterpal and the entire team at Viacom 18 Motion Picture for this opportunity.

“I can’t wait to start this exciting journey. Emraan Hashmi is such a fabulous actor and I look forward to working with him,” she added. The film will be produced by Sunir Kheterpal of Azure Entertainment & Viacom 18 Motion Pictures.

Vedhika has featured has in a number of hit films like Kaaviya Thalaivan, Cousins, Welcome to Central Jail among others. While Emraan Hashmi who was last seen in Baadshaho is currently prepping up for his upcoming film Cheat India.

Confirming his collaboration with TSeries and EllipsisEntertainment, Emraan shared a picture on Instagram with a caption that read, ” My production company is delighted to partner with #TSeries (Bhushan Kumar) and #EllipsisEntertainment (Tanuj Garg, Atul Kasbekar) on one of the most engaging and riveting scripts I’ve read in a long, long time. Our production is called #CheatIndia and it will be directed by Soumik Sen. The edge-of-the-seat drama will take a startling look at the crimes in the Indian education system which has created a parallel ecosystem infested with a mafia of sorts. I am sure that every student and youth will hugely relate to the subject. In an era marked by the success of content alone, I’m excited to be essaying a character which I believe will be a landmark one in my filmography. Thank you for all your love and mark February 2019 in your calendar!”

The film which will be shot in Lucknow is scheduled for a February 2019 release.

