Varun Tej starrer Fidaa grossed Rs 60 crore worldwide in two weeks

Varun Tej starrer Telugu drama Fidaa, a love story set against the backdrop of Telangana, has grossed Rs 60 crore worldwide in two weeks, making it the biggest grosser in filmmaker Sekhar Kammula’s career.

Every movie has a central character around who the plot is built and Fidaa revolves around Bhanumathi (Sai Pallavi). She is the point of impact, and the effect forms the rest of the plot. She is beautiful, charming, headstrong and in her own words, “hybrid piece”. She doesn’t want to leave her country, or her father behind after marriage, but she falls in love with her brother-in-law’s brother, Varun (Varun Tej). This film is a refreshing romantic tale.

Sai Pallavi has chosen a great debut in Tollywood. For the first time, we see the dancer in her, which is pleasing to watch on the silver screen. Then we have Varun Tej who plays the male lead. Initially, you might feel that the male character doesn’t have as much depth as the female one. You might feel that the movie is tipping to one side, and something is amiss.

“The film’s two weeks share is Rs 34.8 crore and gross is Rs 60 crore. The film has won over audiences from all quarters,” read a statement from the makers. Following the debacles of Life is Beautiful and Anamika, the Telugu remake of Kahaani, Kammula has bounced back strongly with Fidaa.

The film marks the Telugu debut of Sai Pallavi, and she has won over audiences with her performance.Produced by Dil Raju, the film has performed exceptionally well in the US as well.According to its US distributors, the film is inching close to $2 million club.

