Varun Sharma: I want to try different stuff but I won’t leave comedy

Varun made his debut with Fukrey and has since starred in films such as Dilwale, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, Dolly Ki Doli and the latest, Fukrey Returns. Varun made his debut with Fukrey and has since starred in films such as Dilwale, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, Dolly Ki Doli and the latest, Fukrey Returns.

Having done serious roles during his theatre days, Varun Sharma found his calling with comedy in Bollywood films and the actor says he will never turn his back to the genre which has given him fame. Varun made his debut with Fukrey and has since starred in films such as Dilwale, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, Dolly Ki Doli and the latest, Fukrey Returns.

“I don’t think I’ll ever get bored of comedy. I love the genre. In fact, it is one genre I never explored during the course of my theatre or audition days. I used to do only serious stuff. Only after ‘Fukrey’ I found an acceptance in the genre,” Varun told PTI.

“I do want to explore myself as an actor and try different stuff but I won’t leave comedy. It’s one genre which has given me acceptance, love and the name I’ve today. Of course, I’ve to come up with new style of comedy, but it’ll be wrong to neglect the genre altogether,” he added.

The actor is currently shooting for Arjun Patiala which stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kriti Sanon. Varun, 28, described the film as an “interesting buddy-cop drama” and was all praise for Diljit, with whom he sharing the screen space for the first time.

“With Diljit, it’ll be a maddening ride. We both are (from) Punjab so we have a ‘north’ connection. He is really an amazing actor. The kind of performances he has given, whether in Udta Punjab or Jatt & Juliet, he is a versatile actor. He has a great comic timing and excels in the genre,” he said. Arjun Patiala comes after the massive success of his last, Fukrey Returns.

While Varun says nothing individually has changed in him post the success but more interesting projects are coming his way. “The flow of offers has also increased but it then gets tougher which one to choose, though I am not complaining. I think I’m blessed that I’ve made a lot of relationships in the industry in the past few years,” he said.

Apart from Arjun Patiala, he will also be seen in FryDay, starring Govinda.

“Govinda is a legend. We all grew up watching his films and dancing to his songs. He can express so many different emotions in just one scene and that was such a learning experience. What was more amazing was to dance with him!

“That’s every kid’s dream. It was so amazing and beautiful. To be dancing with him on the same tune and in the frame, I was in awe of him. You’ve to see him in the film. He’s really funny,” Varun said.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App