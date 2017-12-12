Varun Dhawan tries to master the art of Sui Dhaaga. See photos

Varun Dhawan begins prep on his next YRF project, Sui Dhaaga. Varun Dhawan begins prep on his next YRF project, Sui Dhaaga.

Varun Dhawan is moving out of the commercial space and he is trying his hand at some out of the box stories. At first, he stunned his fans by announcing October with Pink fame Shoojit Sircar and now, he has started to prep-up for Yash Raj Films’ Sui Dhaaga, which would also star the newlywed Anushka Sharma. In two pictures shared by YRF, Varun can be seen concentrating on getting the craft of sewing right. It seems the film would see him in a role of a tailor and hence before the film rolls out, he has started his prep-up much in advance.

YRF in a statement mentioned that Anushka, who just got married to Virat Kohli on December 11, will start prepping up for her character from January first week post their honeymoon and New Year celebration.

This is for the first time that Varun would be paired opposite the Phillauri star.

The makers on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti had released a video in which Varun and Anushka are seen saying, “Jo bana lauh se, lahu se, aag se, desh ke liye bana, desh se bana. Satya ka tha aagrah, nayi thi kalpana. Aatma nirbharta ke charkhe se kiya paradheenta ka khatma. Naam tha Mohandas, par kehte hain jise Mahatma. Saade kapde pe iraade bune, aisa diya hume sui dhaaga. Asli made in India baapu ko Sui Dhaaga ka salaam. Aur har us karigar ko salam jiske dum se hai, Made In India.” Saluting Bapu’s simplicity and ‘swadesi’ movement in the video, Varun and Anushka reveal why Indian manufactured goods are the best.

“I really liked the script that Sharat had written and I am happy that I am teaming up with YRF on this one. Anushka and I are pairing up for the first time so I am sure there will be fireworks,” Varun said in a statement while talking about the film.

Varun recently wrapped the shoot of Shoojit directorial, which he claims to be one of his most challenging roles so far. Though not much has been revealed about his character from the film, the actor feels it is a fan moment for him to work with Pink fame director. “I have been an ardent fan of Shoojit da’s work and have always wanted to work with him. Soojit da Ronnie and Juhi have always made good cinema Im very lucky to get a chance to work with them,” Varun wrote during an announcement on Instagram.

Sui Dhaaga is written and directed by Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2015) director Sharat Katariya. While the movie is set to go on floors sometime in January next year, it is slated for a September 28, 2018 release.

