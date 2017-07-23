Varun Dhawan’s this fan is a thief of hearts. Watch video

Varun Dhawan met the cutest fan while rehearsing for Judwaa 2. Varun Dhawan met the cutest fan while rehearsing for Judwaa 2.

Varun Dhawan has a fan following among the kids but little did he knew that he would have a toddler as his die hard fan. This just happened a day ago when the actor was rehearsing for Judwaa 2 and a little angel visited him. The moment she saw Varun, she quickly got onto his arms and also refused to leave when her mother asked her to.

In a video shared by Varun, the actor can be seen constantly doing baby-talk, and asking the mother if he can take the little girl home. Well, the way Varun handled the kid, we were quite impressed, and sure of the fact that he would make a good father.

Meanwhile, at IIFA 2017, Varun gave us a glimpse of his Judwaa 2 songs, ‘Tan Tana Tan’ and ‘Oonchi Hai Building’, sending his fans back to 90s zone. The actor will be playing the characters of Prem and Raja, which were earlier donned by Salman Khan in 1997 release, directed by David Dhawan.

The film will also see Varun and Salman sharing the screen space for the first time.

Post Judwaa, Varun would appear in a Yash Raj Film, co-starring Anushka Sharma. The movie is a collaboration between Maneesh Sharma and Sharat Katariya, the same duo that brought us the runaway hit, Dum Laga Ke Haisha starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar.

The project which has been titled Sui Dhaaga marks first film of Varun and Anushka together. “From Gandhiji to Modiji, our leaders have always endorsed the mantra of Made in India. With SUI DHAAGA, I am proud to take their message to millions of movie lovers in a way that is entertaining and relevant. I really liked the script that Sharat had written and I am happy that I am teaming up with YRF on this one. Anushka and I are pairing up for the first time so I am sure there will be fireworks,” Varun said in a statement.

