Varun Dhawan reveals an interesting story when he wanted to elope with someone, watch video

We all know that Varun Dhawan is a total filmy guy, who has grown up watching his father David Dhawan films, and getting inspired by actor Govinda. That having said, even his life has been nothing less than a Bollywood drama where he once tried to elope with someone. Well, yes. Varun, who is prepping up for two big films – Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Judwaa 2, posted a video on Twitter in which the actor spoke about his experience of helping someone elope and get married, and how he wished to do the same as well.

Varun in the video said, “I always wanted to elope with someone but I was in school so couldn’t run any farther. But I will tell you one interesting story. One of my friend, who was in 12th, wanted to get married to a girl from another caste. So, all our friends made a full-fledged plan to help them elope as both the families were against their relationship. Eventually, this didn’t happen and now, the guy is married to someone else.”

Varun’s video was in response to his Judwaa 2 co-star Taapsee Pannu who asked him to share any such experience. Taapsee, who is promoting her upcoming film Runningshaadi.com, had also asked Amitabh Bachchan if he knew of anyone who eloped and got married in Bollywood, to which the Pink actor said that even though he knows many names, he won’t reveal anything.

Runningshaadi.com, which also stars Amit Sadh, is produced by Shoojit Sircar. It will release on February 17.

