Varun Dhawan supports Priyanka Chopra, says ‘let us not make trolls national issue’

Bollywood’s global icon Priyanka Chopra met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Berlin yesterday. The actor’s decision to wear a dress that showed her legs for the meeting with the PM has been trolled by many on social media, with haters stating that her outfit “disrespected the PM”.

A few people from the industry have supported PeeCee’s right to wear any outfit of her choice. Today at an event in Mumbai, the Badrinath Ki Dulhania actor Varun Dhawan reacted on how he feels about the trolling following Priyanka’s meeting with the Prime Minister. “She is someone we all should be proud of in our country. She is making our country proud abroad and all this is very stupid. Social media trolling is not something that needs to become a national issue,” said the 29-year-old.

After all the comments that came her way, Priyanka Chopra responded to the trolls like a boss by posting a picture of her and her mother wearing a short dress and captioned it, “legs for the day.”

The 34-year-old actor was attacked on social media when she posted pictures of her meeting on Instagram. She had captioned this picture saying, “thank you for taking the time to meet me. Such a coincidence to be in Berlin at the same time. Indeed.” Mr Modi is on a six-day visit to Germany, Spain, Russia, and France, and was in Berlin on Tuesday. The actor was in Germany to promote her Hollywood debut, Baywatch, in which she stars with Dwane ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Zac Efron.

