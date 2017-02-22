Varun Dhawan stalks Sachin Tendulkar but failed to meet him, see pics

Varun Dhawan poses outside the vanity van of Sachin Tendulkar. Varun Dhawan poses outside the vanity van of Sachin Tendulkar.

Cricket and Bollywood have been entertaining the Indian masses alike. While some wish to be the next Shah Rukh Khan, there are many who want to get into the shoes of master blaster Sachin Tendulkar.

For many, Tendulkar is a bigger sensation than any Bollywood biggie. Bollywood superstars themselves are huge fans of Tendulkar. And the adulation has grown with generations. The latest one to join the fan squad of the god of cricket Sachin Tendulkar is actor Varun Dhawan.

Also read | These pictures of Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt will make you miss your Bae. See pics

The actor who was in the Mehboob studios to promote his upcoming release Badrinath Ki Dulhania with his on-screen Dulhania Alia Bhatt was spotted posing outside the vanity van of Tendulkar. As soon as Varun spotted Sachin’s vanity van, his happiness in obvious. Like any other starstruck fan, he happily posed in front of the van and got himself clicked. Now whether he got to meet the cricket sensation or not is unknown but one thing is for sure like many Varun too draws inspiration from Tendulkar. Though we still are wondering what the cricketer was doing at the studios.

Varun Dhawan outside Sachin Tendulkar’s vanity van. See Pics

Sachin Tendulkar at Mehboob studios.

Earlier too at the time of the release of his film Dishoom which was loosely based on the life of cricketers, Varun met the cricket icon. Varun then shared an image of himself with Tendulkar and captioned it, “When Junaid Ansari (his character in Dishoom) met the god of cricket Sachin Tendulkar. It’s part of the case Dishoom diaries.”

When Junaid ansari meet the God of cricket @sachin_rt . It’s part of the case #dishoomdiaries.#SauTarahKe pic.twitter.com/9aMg2l9QhZ — Varun Badri Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) June 17, 2016

Varun and Alia are doing everything possible to promote their rom-com Badrinath Ki Dulhania. Recently, the actors were in the Pink city Jaipur and there the duo shook a leg with their fans on Tamma Tamma Again and the title track of the movie. Varun who seems to put his heart and soul in his movies was seen sporting a tattoo with the name of his character ‘Badrinath’. Earlier, in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, the actor got himself inked with The Rock tattoo.

Varun Dhawan got himself inked for his next Badrinath Ki Dulhania. Varun Dhawan got himself inked for his next Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

See some more pictures of Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan:

Badrinath Ki Dulhania, a spin-off of 2013 release Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, is set to release on March 10.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd