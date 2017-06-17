Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra are Yash and Roohi’s chachus, Alia Bhatt is their didi: Karan Johar

Karan Johar on Yash and Roohi: I am very clear that in six months, they will be in a crèche in Dharma (Productions) and they will be a big part of my system. Karan Johar on Yash and Roohi: I am very clear that in six months, they will be in a crèche in Dharma (Productions) and they will be a big part of my system.

In a recent interview, Karan Johar poured his heart out about being a father. Ahead of Father’s Day tomorrow, Karan spoke about the love of his life – his two adorable babies Yash and Roohi. KJo said that the presence of Yash and Roohi has changed the vibe of his house. The director-producer, in an interview to Bombay Times, told that Yash and Roohi have also brought a huge change in his mother Hiroo Johar’s demeanour. Karan insisted that every parent should take his or her own path irrespective of the advice given to him.

Karan also spoke about his babies’ relation with Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. Karan launched all the three stars in his directional Student of the Year and has a special place in his heart for all three of them.

“Their roles have been designated – Varun and Sidharth are their chachus and Alia is their didi. Well, Alia was always the daughter, she is the first-born in that sense. The kids have to call her didi. She drops in often to see them and I really want them all to have a special bond. I want my kids to know that they have a family even if they are not biologically related. My cousins are now their aunts and buas and I have young actors who are their chachas. Roohi and Yash are already related to a lot of people in the industry. They have to be ready for that. I am very clear that in six months, they will be in a crèche in Dharma (Productions) and they will be a big part of my system,” Karan was quoted in the interview.

