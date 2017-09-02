Photo: Varun Dhawan shares a picture with his leading lady of October, but who’s she?

This will be the first time that Varun Dhawan and Shoojit Sircar will be collaborating for a project. This will be the first time that Varun Dhawan and Shoojit Sircar will be collaborating for a project.

After Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Varun Dhawan will soon be seen in Judwaa 2 opposite Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez. While the actor is busy promoting his upcoming film, he has also started shooting for his next film, October, which is directed by Shoojit Sircar. This will be the first time that the actor and the director will be collaborating for a project, and the film has been named October.

Varun Dhawan was finalised for this project but the hunt for the leading lady was still on. He shared a glimpse of his upcoming project on social media. It was the blurry woman in the background that caught our interest. “She is the #October girl I was looking for. @ShoojitSircar @ronnielahiri,”wrote Varun Dhawan on Twitter. Well Varun, if she is the girl you were looking for, why hide her? According to producer Ronnie Lahiri, the name of the leading lady is expected to be announced in the next few days.

Shoojit Sircar has been popular for films like Piku and Vicky Donor to name a few. He is known for narrating romantic comedies. In 2016, he had also produced the film, PINK, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu. With such films, director Shoojit Sircar also found himself in the list of Bollywood star’s must-work-with directors.

Varun Dhawan had earlier shared, “I have been an ardent fan of Shoojit da’s work and have always wanted to work with him. The film is titled October. Soojit da Ronnie and Juhi have always made good cinema Im very lucky to get a chance to work with them.I wanted to work with Shoojit Sircar after watching Vicky Donor and Piku. Finally, it is happening. I like his narration and the shoot will start after Judwaa 2.”

