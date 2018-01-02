Varun Dhawan says he ‘would love to’ get married this year

Varun Dhawan is reportedly dating Natasha Dalal. Varun Dhawan is reportedly dating Natasha Dalal.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s wedding came as a surprise not only for their fans but also industry members. The couple tied the knot at the peak of their careers. But would any other celebrity have the same courage? Well, Varun Dhawan does. The actor on being asked about getting married in 2018, said, “Honestly, I would love to do that.”

The actor, who is rumoured to be dating Natasha Dalal, says that he does not know how his parents would react though. In an interview to Times of India, Varun said, “Honestly, I would love to do that, but I don’t know how my parents would react to it. Being Punjabis, they would want to do it the traditional way. The next step is something every individual wants to take at some point, but right now, it’s not on the agenda.”

With two successful films in 2017, two much-awaited projects in 2018 (October and Sui Dhaaga) and a new apartment, Varun is for sure on the top of the world.

“I have just moved into my new house, and I want to enjoy this part of life for a couple of years before I think of the next step. It took me a while to get here, it’s a big achievement,” quipped the actor.

While Varun already has two films in his kitty, Yash Raj Films’ Sui Dhaaga and Shoojit Sircar directorial October, he would also appear in High Rated song, which was originally sung by Guru Randhawa. For this song, Varun has collaborated with Remo D’souza and his ABCD troop. Varun would be seen with Saaho star Shraddha Kapoor.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd