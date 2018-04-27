Varun Dhawan: I am not someone who just wants to be not married

Varun Dhawan is not in a hurry to get married. Varun Dhawan is not in a hurry to get married.

Actor Varun Dhawan doesn’t talk about his romantic relationship with Natasha Dalal often, but he has not made any effort to hide the fact that he is in one. He says it takes away from his personal life and he feels it is his job to protect her.

“Why is it so hard to talk about your relationship?” Varun was asked in an interview for CNN-News18’s “Now Showing”.

The actor, who has just turned 31, said, “I feel like it takes away my personal life and that is the only reason I don’t talk about it. Because then (whether) you are in or not in (a relationship), they are going to write something here and write something there.”

Is she uncomfortable with the attention? “Yeah, she is a normal girl. She is a normal kid and she wants to just live a normal life and it’s my job to protect her,” added Varun, who is currently riding high on the praise coming his way for October.

Asked if it is hard to conduct a normal relationship when you are an actor, he said, “I think it is too hard to have a relationship in general in 2018, but I think that if you want to be in it and are in the right phase of life then you can do it… The main thing in life is that you’re happy and you don’t have to prove anything to anybody. That’s why I don’t talk about it.”

Varun also opened up on his marriage plans. “I am not someone who just wants to be not married. I believe in the institution and I don’t think there should be an age and date for this, but there should be a feeling that it is the right time and when you feel it then get married.”

The show, featuring Varun speaking more about his life and career, will be aired this weekend.

