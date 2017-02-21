Varun Dhawan mentions voting for Rajya Sabha, Twitter loses it

Varun Dhawan tells his fans to cast vote for change. Varun Dhawan tells his fans to cast vote for change.

Varun Dhawan came all the way from Jaipur to cast his vote in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections on Tuesday but failed to do so because his name wasn’t mentioned on the voters’ list. The actor, while exiting the voting centre, expressed his disappointment to a channel. However, while giving a byte to the camera, he had an oops moment.

The actor, who was supposed to say that he has voted for Lok Sabha elections in 2014, said he has voted for Rajya Sabha elections last year. While he did not pay attention to the statements, some swift trolling happened on social media. In fact, someone wrote on Twitter that he is giving tough competition to Alia Bhatt.

More from the world of Entertainment:

In response to this tweet, Varun wrote, “Hahah I don’t it was a slip of the tongue I meant the lok sabha elections for which I voted in 2014.” In the morning, Varun said his name has not shown up on the list, which is bizarre because he has voted last year.

Read the tweets here:

He added that he will approach the Election Commission in this regard. Alia Bhatt has to face insistent jokes on social media after she said Prithviraj Chavan was the President of India on Koffee With Karan. Coincidentally, Varun — who was also a part of the show — had said Manmohan Singh was the President.

Also read | BMC polls 2017: Varun Dhawan’s name missing from voters list, fails to cast vote

On the work front, Varun has been actively promoting his film, Badrinath Ki Dulhania. The film, which also stars Alia Bhatt and is scheduled for Holi release on March 10.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd