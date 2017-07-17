Varun Dhawan on performing with Salman Khan at IIFA 2017: Never dreamt that one day I would perform with him, see photo

Salman Khan and Varun Dhawa shared the stage at IIFA 2017. Salman Khan and Varun Dhawa shared the stage at IIFA 2017.

Varun Dhawan is still in the IIFA 2017 hangover. The actor, who has left New York City where IIFA took place, relived his iconic performance once again. For those who missed watching the show yesterday, Varun gave a tribute to his father and director David Dhawan for his successful 30 years of journey in the industry. Later, he joined Salman Khan in his finale performance and the two stars made the IIFA a night to remember with their gig on 90s iconic number “Tan Tana Tan” from Judwaa. Giving a major throwback to the same moment, Varun took to his Instagram account and wrote, “As a child I had seen Salman bhai perform live many times but I had never ever dreamt that one day I would dance besides him. Thank you for the love ny #onelove.”

Interestingly, Judwaa is being remade with Varun as the lead. The film will also star Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu. To keep the authenticity of the film intact, David Dhawan thought of recreating “Tan Tana Tan” and “Oonchi Hai Building” songs from the film. Hence, Varun and Salman performing on the stage of IIFA was just a teaser to the fun which the audience would experience while watching the sequel of the 1997 hit film. Taapsee, on the Green Carpet of the event, in conversation with BollywoodHungama.com spoke about shooting with Salman. She said, “He has a very cute role. We are under a pressure now since people would be waiting for Salman in the entire film. But they would have to wait till the climax.”

Varun won the Best Actor in Comic Role for Rohit Dhawan directorial Dishoom. While receiving the award, he expressed his will to be a part of Baahubali 3 but Karan Johar refused on the grounds that he does not know regional language. But the star did not give up and spoke some iconic dialogues from Baahubali in Marathi and Punjabi.

Well, lets see if Varun’s wish is granted. Meanwhile, the actor is busy with the post production work of Judwaa 2, which is to release this year.

