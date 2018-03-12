Varun Dhawan is concerned about his October co-star Banita Sandhu

Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu will share the screen space in October, directed by Shoojit Sircar. Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu will share the screen space in October, directed by Shoojit Sircar.

Actor Varun Dhawan is looking forward to introduce his October co-star Banita Sandhu to everyone and is helping her get ready for her journey in Bollywood. The actor has been very protective about Banita and has been giving her all kind of tips for the trailer launch on Monday. “Banita is just 20 years old and does not know much about how the media functions here. She doesn’t have a manger so Shoojit dada and I just want to make sure she gets the best and is comfortable cause meeting the massive media and paparazzi can be very overwhelming,” ” Varun said in a statement.

The actor, who debuted with Karan Johar’s Student of The Year, recently shared the first official poster of his film. Later, he shared second poster in which the actor is looking at his co-star. Along with the poster, he wrote, “Sometimes the greatest way to say something is to say nothing at all but baby I can’t help myself.” Well, while the line sounds a bit cheesy and hints at the film being a romantic drama, Varun had mentioned that it is not a usual love story.

Sometimes the greatest way to say something is to say nothing at all but baby I can’t help myself. #OctoberTrailer out tomorrow @BanitaSandhu @ShoojitSircar @ronnielahiri @writeonj pic.twitter.com/LOpuiyFqnD — Varun DAN Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) March 11, 2018

Launching the trailer of this film so special and exciting.. inviting u guys to be a part of my journey ..literally !! Catch me live on periscope at 12 noon to experience what I feel mins before launching #OctoberTrailer pic.twitter.com/Bu8AR8LaQT — Varun DAN Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) March 12, 2018

Co-produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar, October is directed by Shoojit Sircar. The film celebrates love, nature and the autumn season. In the film, Varun will be seen playing role of a sweet yet mischievous boy who is trying to get into the hospitality industry. He will be seen as a hotel management student who is working in a five-star hotel as part of the trainee programme.

Varun’s profession plays very integral part to his character and environment in the film, which shapes up the events that follow. The actor shot for his character in a hotel in Delhi where he spent time observing the way all the hotel employees work. A Rising Sun Films Production, the film is set to release on April 13.

