Varun Dhawan on nepotism in Bollywood: I don’t think it exists

Varun Dhawan says he doesn’t think nepotism exists in the Hindi film industry. The nepotism debate took centre-stage in Bollywood after actor Kangana Ranaut kicked off a controversy recently with her remarks on filmmaker Karan Johar’s talk show.

Karan hit back at Kangana, saying that he did not know what Kangana meant by ‘nepotism’ as he has not worked with his family members, and instead launched several actors and directors, who hail from non-film background.

When asked if nepotism exists in the film industry, Varun said in a recent interview, “I don’t think. I don’t want to talk much about it.”

The 28-year-old actor, however, praises Kangana, saying, “I like Kangana, her style and more power to her.” Though Varun was not launched by his father, director David Dhawan, his big ticket break by Karan’s Dharma Productions in “Student of The Year” provided a big launchpad.

Varun’s Badrinath Ki Dulhania co-star Alia Bhatt too feels people are unnecessarily talking “too much” about the existence of nepotism in the industry. “We are talking too much about it. We need to stop,” said the actor, recently.

He consolidated his position by delivering hits like Humpty Sharma Ki Dhulania, Main Tera Hero and critically acclaimed Badlapur. Badrinath Ki Dulhania is the recent addition in the list.

