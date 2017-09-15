Varun Dhawan on nepotism comment against Karan Johar: Kangana Ranaut is right

Varun Dhawan made sure that he concluded his reply by asserting that Kangana Ranaut indeed had a fair argument about the nepotism debate. Varun Dhawan made sure that he concluded his reply by asserting that Kangana Ranaut indeed had a fair argument about the nepotism debate.

Kangana Ranaut wouldn’t haven see this coming. On Friday, the Simran actor found an unlikely ally in her months-old argument against Karan Johar, wherein she called the filmmaker a flag-bearer of nepotism, sparking a debate in the industry and on the way inviting string of controversies for herself.

The unexpected support came from Judwaa 2 actor Varun Dhawan, who hails from a film family and was launched by Karan Johar in the Hindi film industry. Not to forget, along with the filmmaker, Varun poked fun at the nepotism debate at an award ceremony.

At the Jagran Cinema Summit, Varun Dhawan was the guest at the session titled “Future of Stardom”, where he was asked, “There have been allegations against Karan Johar for only launching star kids.”

Varun retorted, “Who made these allegations? You can take the name.” As the audience erupted into laughter, the scribe repeated his question, mentioning Kangana Ranaut in it.

The Judwaa 2 actor replied, “Who all has he (Johar) launched? Star kids only, right? So how is it an allegation? It is a fact, right? However, he has also launched a lot of directors also, like Shashank Khaitan, who is a dear friend. He is from Nashik and he had nothing to do with films. He just gave his script to Karan and Karan wanted to make a film with him. Karan has also made a film titled Gippy. He launched a girl with that too. Siddharth (Malhotra), he is also not a star-kid, but Karan launched him also.”

But Varun Dhawan made sure that he concluded his reply by asserting that Kangana Ranaut indeed had a fair argument about the nepotism debate.

“So, what Kangana (Ranaut) is saying is right, but this whole thing is too blown up. I think she was trying to get her point across in her way, but people really stretched it too much. Such things happen in the fraternity!” he said.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd