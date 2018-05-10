Varun Dhawan on Kalank: After years I have got a character for whom I am very excited to train for

Varun Dhawan has been giving fans a sneak-peek into his training schedule for Kalank. Varun Dhawan has been giving fans a sneak-peek into his training schedule for Kalank.

Actor Varun Dhawan says it is after years that he has got an exciting role in upcoming movie Kalank for which he is thrilled to train for. Varun on Wednesday night tweeted a video of himself working out in the gym.

“Night training for Kalank. After years I have got a character for whom I am very excited to train for. Try this only once you get used to the movements. It’s taken me sometime to master this. Keep your core engaged at all times. P.s. that the new mission impossible theme playing,” Varun wrote alongside the video.

Earlier, Varun had also said, “#KALANK is a film Karan wanted to direct 15 years ago. Now 15 years later that dream will be realised. Feel honoured that I can be a part of this huge ensemble and Karan’s dream film directed by #Abhishek. happy to do my 3rd film with #SajidNadiadwala and thankful for the support.”

Night training for #kalank. After years iv got a character for whom I’m very excited to train for. Try this only once you get used to the movements. It’s taken me sometime to master this.keep your core engaged at all times. P.s that the new mission impossible theme playing pic.twitter.com/Q3WyhXuzSu — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) May 9, 2018

The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur.

Varun would be yet again sharing screen space with Alia. The two have earlier given hits such as Student of The Year, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.

#KALANK is a film KAran wanted to direct 15 years ago. Now 15 years later that dream will be realised. Feel honoured that I can be a part of this huge ensemble and Karan’s dream film directed by #Abhishek. happy to do my 3rd film with #SajidNadiadwala and thankful for the support — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) April 18, 2018

Alia, during Raazi promotions, had expressed her excitement on being a part of the project. She has already started shooting for Kalank.

“I am really excited. I think the whole casting of the film is really unique. The film is directed by a very dear friend Abhishek, so for me, it is a double fun — working with all these beautiful artistes and to be getting directed by Abhishek.”

Abhishek Varman will direct the epic drama, which will hit screens on April 19, 2019. The film will be jointly produced by Karan, Nadiadwala, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta. It is co-produced by Fox Star Studios.

With inputs from IANS.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd