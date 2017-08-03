Varun Dhawan on David Dhawan birthday celebration: Will cut sugarless cake on his birthday

Varun Dhawan would be seen in David Dhawan’s next Judwaa 2. Varun Dhawan would be seen in David Dhawan’s next Judwaa 2.

Filmmaker David Dhawan, a diabetic, will get a sugarless cake on his birthday on August 16, says his son and actor Varun Dhawan.

“He will get to eat a cake on his birthday. We normally don’t allow him to eat cakes at home because he has diabetes. But on his birthday, we will give him a sugarless cake. Other than that, he will get a lot of treats,” Varun said on the sidelines of Vogue Beauty Awards on Wednesday.

Varun won the Most Beautiful Man of the Year award at the ceremony, which was attended by megastar Amitabh Bachchan, his wife Jaya Bachchan, their daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda, their daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, actresses Dipannita Sharma, Shamita Shetty, Karisma Kapoor and Sunny Leone and actors Akshay Kumar, Sooraj Pancholi and Shahid Kapoor.

The actor is excited about his upcoming film Judwaa 2.

“The shooting has just finished. I am very excited and it is releasing on September 29 and very soon we will start the promotion,” he said.

The film’s makers have also recreated two songs Tan Tana Tan and Oonchi Hai Building from the Salman Khan-starrer Judwaa for Judwaa 2.

“During my childhood, when I used to hear those two songs, I used to get very excited. So it’s a really big thing for me to perform on those two songs.”

Both the versions of the two songs are choreographed by Ganesh Acharya.

Judwaa 2, also starring Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu, is helmed by David Dhawan.

Recently the actor gave a glimpse of the recreated versions at IIFA 2017 in New York. In fact, he shared the stage with Salman Khan.

