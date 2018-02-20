Varun Dhawan to explore varied genres with October, Sui Dhaaga and Rannbhoomi

Here is a list of Varun Dhawan’s upcoming films. Here is a list of Varun Dhawan’s upcoming films.

October, Sui Dhaaga and Rannbhoomi – the canvas of Varun Dhawan’s films spread far and wide in the year 2018. The actor seems to be unstoppable as we get to hear about his upcoming projects one after the other. Clearly, the box office records of Judwaa 2 (Rs 138.61 crore) in 2017 has made for Varun’s smooth entry in the list of hit churning actors of the Hindi film industry and has made him a favourite among film directors and producers.

Since his entry in Bollywood in 2012 with Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year, there hasn’t been a film of Varun which has tanked at the ticket counters. Be it David Dhawan’s Main Tera Hero, Shashank Khaitan’s Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Sriram Raghavan’s Badlapur or Remo D’Souza’s ABCD 2, all have contributed to giving Varun nine hits in a row from the inception of his career.

And now, as the 30-year-old actor embarks on a journey to conquer the upcoming year, we list films of varied genres Varun has taken up.

1. Rannbhoomi

Karan Johar announced his next production venture with Varun Dhawan and Shashank Khaitaan. Karan Johar announced his next production venture with Varun Dhawan and Shashank Khaitaan.

After the box office success of Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Varun has joined hands with filmmaker Shashank Khaitan yet again for another Dharma Productions movie, Rannbhoomi. But this time, it is no romantic drama. In Rannbhoomi, Varun will be seen in a never seen before avatar as the movie is a war-themed film which showcases love, relationships, sacrifices, revenge and heroism. The makers aim to turn this project into a cinematic experience worthy of a Diwali release in the year 2020.

2. Sui Dhaaga

Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma in Sui Dhaaga. Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma in Sui Dhaaga.

In contrast to his many onscreen avatars, Varun Dhawan will be seen as a simple man Mauji in Sharat Katariya’s social drama Sui Dhaaga. The first look of Varun from the film will transport you to a bygone era with his moustached look. Also, it is the first time that the actor is paired with Anushka Sharma. Sui Dhaaga promotes the campaign of Make In India and is a film about finding love and respect through self-reliance. It is a heart-warming story that is rooted in the Indian milieu. Made under the Yash Raj Films banner, the film will hit the screens on September 28.

3. October

The first look of Shoojit Sircar’s October was shared on Valentine’s Day giving us a window into what the Varun Dhawan starrer has in store for the viewers. October, in the words of its director Shoojit Sircar is a “less-explored territory, which belongs to an ‘off-beat’ zone. It is another effort to explore the moments out of simple situations of life.” Varun will romance a fresh face Banita Sandhu who is making her debut with October. It is scheduled to release on April 13, 2018.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd