October first poster: Varun Dhawan’s melancholic look is intriguing

Varun Dhawan in the first poster of October. Varun Dhawan in the first poster of October.

After many photos from the sets of Varun Dhawan’s October, the makers have released the first official poster of the movie. The first poster of the Shoojit Sircar directorial features Varun Dhawan lost in his thoughts as he lay in the meadows. We can’t help but mention the pervading sense of melancholy. Also, Varun’s eyes speak volumes of the pain and sadness of his heart. Once again, the actor has donned a thick beard for his character. The last we saw Varun with a thick beard was in Sriram Raghavan’s Badlapur where he was out to take revenge for his wife and son’s murder.

Sharing the poster Varun tweeted, “#OctoberFirstLook. October will live with you forever.@ShoojitSircar.” The actor, who has been a hit machine ever since his debut, plays a character with many layers in the movie. Last month, on Valentine’s Day, the makers of the film also released a beautiful teaser where we got a glimpse of the lead actors Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu. The uniqueness of the teaser with the shots of jasmine flowers, Varun looking at leafless trees, debutante Banita staring out of a window and picturesque locales introduced us to Shoojit Sircar’s style of filmmaking.

Watch | The teaser of Shoojit Sircar’s October

See other photos from Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu starrer October

October is being touted as a slice of life love story which has been written by Juhi Chaturvedi, who has earlier scripted Vicky Donor and Piku. The music of the film is given by AR Rahman and Komail Shayan. Speaking about the film, Shoojit had earlier told indianexpress.com, “I have always experimented with and tested myself. I have been quite lucky that my films have worked. I never thought my films would ever work because they were so offbeat in terms of the genre. October is another kind of a genre, and I hope people are able to appreciate the experience.”

