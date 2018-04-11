October: Karan Johar calls Shoojit Sircar a genius, says it is Varun Dhawan’s best film till date

Varun Dhawan’s October heads theater on April 13. Varun Dhawan’s October heads theater on April 13.

Varun Dhawan’s October is all set to hit the screens on April 13. But before the audience gives the verdict, the actor made sure to hear the first words about the film from his colleagues, friends and family. The makers of the film held a private screening last night where ace filmmaker Karan Johar and director Shashank Khaitaan were in attendance. Ever since the two experienced October at a theatre, they have nothing but praise for the actor, director Shoojit Sircar and debutant Banita Sandhu.

Karan, who had launched Varun with his directorial Student of The Year in 2012, has praised the 30-year-old actor and called it his best performance till date. He tweeted, “@Varun_dvn as Dan is a character I have never met at the movies before! Flawed but so real and so intuitively hearful…..by the end of the film you root for him with a heavy heart….undoubtedly his best work to date.”

2 DaDS and one dada @karanjohar @ShoojitSircar #DaViddhawan. Last night I was all nerves as my dad and Karan saw #October as well as @ShashankKhaitan but this picture is a memory I shall never forget. #legends pic.twitter.com/T7x9vm7gqA — Varun DAN Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) April 11, 2018

#October is absolutely beautiful… just beautiful….sucks you into its world and absorbs you completely…I felt like I was standing there with the characters and feeling their every beat and emotion….@ShoojitSircar and @writeonj are a genius team! — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) April 11, 2018

@Varun_dvn as Dan is a character I have never met at the movies before! Flawed but so real and so intuitively hearful…..by the end of the film you root for him with a heavy heart….undoubtedly his best work to date….. — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) April 11, 2018

@BanitaSandhu is so so lovely! Her stillness and silences speak volumes ! She has a striking and supremely heartening presence ! Welcome to the movies! Huge mention to Gitanjali Rao for her brilliant performance! #october — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) April 11, 2018

Praising Shoojit for bringing emotions so beautifully onscreen, Karan wrote, “#October is absolutely beautiful… just beautiful….sucks you into its world and absorbs you completely…I felt like I was standing there with the characters and feeling their every beat and emotion….@ShoojitSircar and @writeonj are a genius team!” And well, he had some words to say about Banita too. For Banita, Karan wrote,”@BanitaSandhu is so so lovely! Her stillness and silences speak volumes ! She has a striking and supremely heartening presence ! Welcome to the movies! Huge mention to Gitanjali Rao for her brilliant performance! #october”

Not just him, Shashank Khaitaan, who has directed Varun in Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, was moved by Shoojit’s work as a director.

He wrote, “OCTOBER is a beautiful film. Stunning in absolutely every single way. Its a collage of memories, the randomness of life and love, as we know it. Such a tough film to write and direct and yet @ShoojitSircar and @writeonj have presented poetry in motion.”

#OCTOBER … @Varun_dvn as Dan is brilliant. He is so real and loveable and really brings out the complexities of this 21 year old character. His eyes are so innocent and vulnerable that he makes Dan endearing even in his awkwardness. So happy to see him make such brave choices.. — Shashank khaitan (@ShashankKhaitan) April 11, 2018

Your one of the first few to watch it my friend. Everyone must be feeling that you have to praise it cause we are working together lol but im glad it touched you shashi love u and i mean it http://t.co/cXw3zXgooa — Varun DAN Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) April 11, 2018

OCTOBER is a beautiful film. Stunning in absolutely every single way. Its a collage of memories, the randomness of life and love, as we know it. Such a tough film to write and direct and yet @ShoojitSircar and @writeonj have presented poetry in motion. @Varun_dvn — Shashank khaitan (@ShashankKhaitan) April 11, 2018

OCTOBER … the cinematography by Avik Mukhopadhyay is brilliant, the visuals breathtaking … the music by @ShantanuMoitra is beautiful … the casting by Jogi ji is just bang on… loved the film in everyway… @Varun_dvn — Shashank khaitan (@ShashankKhaitan) April 11, 2018

For Varun, Shashank wrote, ” @Varun_dvn as Dan is brilliant. He is so real and loveable and really brings out the complexities of this 21-year-old character. His eyes are so innocent and vulnerable that he makes Dan endearing even in his awkwardness. So happy to see him make such brave choices,” in response to which Varun wrote, “Your one of the first few to watch it my friend. Everyone must be feeling that you have to praise it cause we are working together lol but im glad it touched you shashi love u and i mean it”

The film will have its world premiere in Dubai. In India, the film will release on April 13.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd