Upcoming Bollywood films in April: October, Blackmail, Omerta and others

Varun Dhawan’s October, Rajkummar Rao’s Omerta and Irrfan Khan’s Blackmail will release in April. Varun Dhawan’s October, Rajkummar Rao’s Omerta and Irrfan Khan’s Blackmail will release in April.

So far in 2018, Bollywood has offered a mixed bag of movies, including thriller, comedy, horror, romance and period drama. Most of them raked in moolah at the box office. Come April and the bucket of movies is packed with content-driven films. The end of the first quarter of 2018 might present the cinephiles with some of Hindi cinema’s best with the release of October, Blackmail and Omerta. Here is a list of Bollywood releases in the month of April.

1. Blackmail (April 6, 2018)

The quirky comedy, starring Irrfan Khan, Kriti Kulhari, Arunoday Singh, Omi Vaidya and Divya Dutta, is about a man who finds out about his wife cheating on him and his plan of taking a revenge not by divorcing or resorting to any violent measures but by blackmailing her lover. The trailer of the Abhinay Deo directorial has piqued the interest of the audience in the madcap comedy as it raised the question, “What will you do if you find your wife in bed with someone else?” Irrfan was seen running in just his boxers and his face covered with a paper bag in the trailer of the film. Also, if you are an Urmila Matondkar fan, the film has a special dance number “Bewafa Beauty” starring the 90s beauty.

2. October (April 13, 2018)

Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar is once again here with his unique storytelling style in Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu starrer October. From the teaser, trailer, posters and songs, everything about this film has been applauded by fans of Hindi cinema. The sneak peek of Varun and Banita’s performance in the trailer and the plot of the film is the one that is attracting the audience to the film. Varun aka Dan is a hotel management trainee for whom his work always comes first and Banita aka Shiuli is his colleague who presumably is in love with Dan. But their lives go topsy-turvy when Shiuli meets with an accident and Dan is the first person who comes to her mind when she opens her eyes. Now questions like, “why does she take his name” or “Is Varun’s character also in love with Banita’s character?” will be answered on April 13.

3. Mercury (April 13, 2018)

The silent film starring choreographer-actor-filmmaker Prabhudheva is a thriller which also stars Sananth, Deepak and Remya Nambeesan. The teaser of the movie shows an isolated warehouse, a creepy looking Prabhudheva and people who are scared out of their wits. Karthik Subbaraj’s silent thriller has all the makings of a potentially good thriller. Considering that there are no dialogues, the film is all set to have a global release.

4. Beyond The Clouds (April 20, 2018)

Ishaan Khatter’s first film Beyond The Clouds by Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi is one of the most awaited releases of the year. The movie has already been screened at various film festivals including the International Film Festival of India (2017). The film’s story is about a brother and sister who are juggling with life in Mumbai slums. Surrounded by despair, they find a new meaning of life from Beyond The Clouds. What draws us to the film is the music of AR Rahman and filmmaker Majid Majidi’s style of narrating stories in his previous films like Muhammad and Children of Heaven. The film will be released worldwide in three languages – Hindi, English and Tamil.

5. Omerta (April 20, 2018)

Hansal Mehta and Rajkummar Rao’s latest collaboration Omerta narrates the story of British-Pakistani terrorist Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh. The trailer of the movie offers an insight into how a terrorist comes into making. What makes this film a must watch from this month is Rajkummar Rao whose unconventional roles are the ones that cannot be missed. This is the first time that the actor has stepped into the role of an antagonist. Also, the references to events like 1994 Delhi kidnappings, the 9/11 World Trade Centre attack, the Daniel Pearl kidnapping and the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai piques your interest in this biographical thriller.

6. Nanu Ki Jaanu (April 20, 2018)

The film starring Abhay Deol and Patralekha is a horror-comedy which tells the story of a ghost falling in love with a crook. If you are up for some laughter, this Faraz Haider film might be a good pick this month.

7. High Jack (April 20, 2018)

High Jack starring Sumeet Vyas and Sonnalli Seygall revolves around a bunch of first-time hijackers, trying to take on a plane. The group along with the passengers accidentally get high resulting in a series of funny, whacky events.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd