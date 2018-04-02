October: Here’s what Varun Dhawan’s character Danish Walia is all about

Varun Dhawan will play a hotel management trainee named Danish Walia in October. Varun Dhawan will play a hotel management trainee named Danish Walia in October.

Varun Dhawan who is usually seen tickling our funny bone is back in a completely different avatar in Shoojit Sircar’s October. In a recent video shared by the film’s team, we are given insights into Dhawan’s character Danish Walia.

As a hotel management trainee, Danish is made to go through a number of drills, from killing mosquitos, cleaning dishes, polishing and vacuuming the floors to serving the guests. His opening line for the video generates some laughs. He says, “Isse achcha toh mein LSR ke bahar ande paranthe ka thela laga leta, kaam ke saath respect toh milti. (It would have been better if I would have put up an egg stall in front of LSR, I would at least have gotten some respect doing that.)” The rest of the video follows Danish undertaking different tasks as a trainee.

As Varun Dhawan himself reveals in the video, he was given chores which ranged from cooking to cleaning toilets on his first day itself. And director Shoojit Sircar says that the reason behind making Varun go through these drills was to teach him how disciplined the hotel industry is and how it works. October also stars debutant Banita Sandhu opposite Varun.

October has been scripted by Piku writer Juhi Chaturvedi. About October’s plot, it is an unusual love story between Dan and Shiuli who are both hotel management trainees. The young stars are training in the same five-star hotel. While Varun’s character is all career-oriented and can think only about work, Banita seems to be taking special notice of him during their training programme. But the twist in the tale comes when tragedy strikes and Shuli gets bed-ridden. The mystery intensifies as she utters Dan’s name the moment she regains consciousness after the accident.

