Varun Dhawan: Banita Sandhu has done unbelievable work in October

Shoojit Sircar’s romantic drama October has been creating quite the buzz, thanks to its lead pair Banita Sandhu and Varun Dhawan. But the one person who no one can stop raving about is Banita.

Not much has been revealed about Sandhu’s character in the movie, apart from the fact that she will be seen playing a hotel management student. However, according to the trailer and the songs of the film, Sandhu’s character will undergo a major development, thus affecting her relationship with Varun’s character.

Speaking of Sandhu’s character, Shoojit Sircar revealed why he decided to go with the actor for his film.

“I wanted a girl who looked like Shiuli, who looked a little South Indian and also someone whose eyes would speak a lot”, said Sircar. In fact, the filmmaker is quite taken in by her performance in October and has also said that Sandhu was the one who worked the hardest on the sets of the film. “The hardest work done by someone in the film is actually this girl, Banita”, added the filmmaker.

Varun Dhawan is also in awe of the newcomer and said that Sandhu is one of the most generous actors he has shared screen space with.

“Banita is a selfless actress and so giving in scenes. The type of work she has put in for her first film is unbelievable”, quipped Varun.

A song from the film called Manwaa was released recently which shows Sandhu’s character doing every-day things. The song itself has a very classic feel to it and speaks of heartache and unrealised dreams and hopes. The track also features Varun Dhawan, looking quite beaten by the circumstances. Manwaa has been sung by the very accomplished Sunidhi Chauhan, who, as usual, has done a great job with the track.

October will hit screens on April 13, 2018.

