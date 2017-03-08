Varun Dhawan’s next film is with Shoojit Sircar

Varun Dhawan will be working with director Shoojit Sircar after Judwaa 2.Actor Varun Dhawan is all set to see the release of his upcoming movie Badrinath Ki Dulhania also starring Alia Bhatt, Guahar Khan and others. A Dharma Productions and Fox Star Studios project, the movie set to release this Friday and Varun has been a big part of the intense movie promotions for the film along with his co-star Alia. After this, he is working with Pink star Taapsee Pannu on Judwaa 2 directed by Varun’s father, David Dhawan.

This is a remake of a 1997 Salman Khan film. About the movie, he said, “I am excited about Judwaa 2.” He has also signed a project that is to be helmed by director Shoojit Sircar. Varun commented, “I wanted to work with Shoojit Sircar after watching Vicky Donor and Piku. Finally, it is happening. I like his narration and the shoot will start after Judwaa 2.”

Varun, who previously worked with Alia Bhatt in his debut film Student of the Year and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, believes he and the actor have developed a shorthand of sorts on the sets. “Alia is a wonderful co-actor and very natural on the sets. With our three films, we now know each other really well and take cues from one another. And what I understand, she does not like too many rehearsals before a take and acts instinctively.”

Judwaa 2, also starring Jaqueline Fernandez is expected to hit the screens in September. While Salman Khan mesmerised his fans with his performance in the ’97 hit film. We will have to wait and see if Varun is able to recreate the magic on the silver screen.

