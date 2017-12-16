Varun Dhawan: Most of my films are made for kids

Varun Dhawan says Judwaa 2 was made for kids. Varun Dhawan says Judwaa 2 was made for kids.

At the 2017 Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan walked the red carpet together. Both the actors were asked to share their experiences in the industry as their film Student Of The Year has now completed five years. The duo, who has done some very good films since their debut, are known to be great friends.

Alia said, “Many things have changed, and many things still remain the same.” Varun added, “When SOTY was released, we didn’t get any critical appreciation. After that Alia garnered critical acclaim for a lot for her work.” To which Alia quipped, “Why only me?” And Varun replied saying, “Because I didn’t. I got a lot of love from fans and from the audience.”

ABCD 2 actor Varun Dhawan was asked about the first look of Sui Dhaaga which featured the actor working on a sewing machine. Varun Dhawan said, “Now if I have to do fitting for my clothes, I can do it myself. So the training is useful.”

The scribes also asked the duo if they would like to do a kid’s film, and if they think there are lesser children’s films made. To which, Varun said, “Of course, films for kids should be made, most of my films are made for kids. Judwaa 2, was also like that. My next film October (directed by Shoojit Sircar) has a youth appeal.” Alia, on the other hand, said that her films like SOTY and Badrinath Ki Dulhania were loved by kids a lot.

