Varun Dhawan meets Triple H, Jinder Mahal at the WWE India event; see photos, videos

Varun Dhawan seems to be a big fan of WWE as he took some time off from his busy schedule and flew to New Delhi to attend the WWE event on Saturday evening. Varun met Triple H, Jinder Mahal and more.

Written by Kriti Sonali | Bengaluru | Updated: December 10, 2017 9:52 am
Varun Dhawan WWE stars Triple H Jinder Mahal Varun Dhawan, who got to meet the WWE stars Triple H, Jinder Mahal, Sasha Banks and more backstage, shared a number of photos and videos on his social media accounts.
In India, there are a lot of lovers of Triple H and this was proved during the recent WWE Live India Tour, followed by an event which took place at the Indira Gandhi Stadium, Delhi where the fans went gaga. But Varun Dhawan too seems to be a big fan of the show as he took some time off from his busy schedule and flew to New Delhi to attend the event on Saturday evening. The actor who got to meet the WWE stars Triple H, Jinder Mahal and Sasha Banks and more backstage, shared a number of photos and videos on his social media accounts.

Varun Dhawan got to meet Triple H and shared his fan boy moment. “With the game #HHH #legend. Thank you for the seats hunter @tripleh,” read the picture caption. Triple H too tweeted a few click with Varun and wrote, “Great to see @Varun_dvn in @WWEIndia … hope you enjoyed your first time in a @WWE ring!”

 

Varun also tweeted a picture with Jinder Mahal and wrote, “With the Very humble and down to earth @JinderMahal @WWEIndia. Excited about the show.” He also shared another click on Instagram and wrote, “With the modern day maharaja @jindermahal. A very humble and down to earth man who deserves all his success in the wwe.”

 

Varun then shared a picture with Sasha Banks and captioned it, “With the very beautiful and hard as nails @SashaBanksWWE. Thanks for making sure there weren’t any shadows.” Varun also shared a video as the WWE match was on and wrote, “Gimme a hell yeah. What an incredible crowd and brilliant matches my first time in a wwe ring thank you @WWEIndia.”

 

The actor shared lots of videos as the show was on via his Instagram stories. Not only Varun but Punjabi Singer Jazzy B also stopped by to meet Jinder Mahal and he too shared a few photos and videos:

 

 

 

The Saturday thus was a fun loaded one for the stars.

