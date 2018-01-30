Varun Dhawan unveils his wax statue in Madame Tussauds Hong Kong. See photos

Varun Dhawan poses with his wax statue in Hong Kong. Varun Dhawan poses with his wax statue in Hong Kong.

The Sui Dhaaga actor Varun Dhawan is ecstatic to be the second Bollywood actor to have a wax statue in Madame Tussauds Hong Kong after Amitabh Bachchan. The actor flew to Hong Kong where he unveiled his statue with parents David Dhawan and Karuna Dhawan. The statue has Varun flaunting his chiselled body while doing the signature step of the song “Saturday Saturday” from the movie Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. But as the actor stands beside his wax statue, one could easily differentiate between the two.

While unveiling the statue, Varun interacted with his fans in the foreign land and even unbuttoned his shirt to show off his abs in real. “This is a dream come true. The first time I visited Madame Tussauds in England with my parents and brother I posed with the statue of Mahatma Gandhi. Today I am very emotional as I see my own statue here,” said Varun at the event in Hong Kong. From the videos that have surfaced on social media, it is clear that the Judwaa 2 actor has got many fans not only in India but also across the border.

Varun in HK! http://t.co/jnQ6rX1XO0 — Madame Tussauds HK (@TussaudsHK) January 30, 2018

Varun’s figure unveilig http://t.co/eMW0KeKAdG — Madame Tussauds HK (@TussaudsHK) January 30, 2018

Varun’s figure unveiling http://t.co/ZhAV1bQ2Ep — Madame Tussauds HK (@TussaudsHK) January 30, 2018

Also, proud parents David and Karuna struck a pose with Varun’s wax statue at the museum. Earlier, the Madame Tussauds sculpting team specially travelled to Mumbai to meet Varun and conduct a detailed sitting process. More than 200 measurements were taken. The team also matched the hair and eye colour of the actor. Varun also worked closely with the team and kept sharing his ideas on the pose of the figure. We even saw the pictures of him giving measurements to the Madame Tussauds team last year in October.

Excited about his statue, Varun on Monday shared a video of him at the museum where he informed his fans about personalities like Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt and Nicole Kidman coming to attend the unveiling of his statue. Captioning the video, he wrote, “The big day is tomorrow at Madame Tussaud’s honk kong. Hanging with all the people attending tomorrow. Some big peeps coming.” Well, don’t take the actor literally it was the wax statue of the three Hollywood superstars Varun was talking about.

He even thanked his fans for all the love as he wrote, “#madametussauds honk kong. Such a massive day for everyone involved in my life. Proud to be present here. Thank you to my fans. You guys voted, tweeted put out the love and that’s why I am here.”

Apart from Varun and Amitabh Bachchan, Mahatma Gandhi’s wax statue is also placed in Madame Tussauds in Hong Kong.

