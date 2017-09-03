Varun Dhawan’s leading lady in October is none other than Banita Sandhu

Varun Dhawan’s October girl revealed. Varun Dhawan’s October girl revealed.

Varun Dhawan finally revealed his October girl to be debutante Banita Sandhu is and we can’t help but wonder how this pairing came to be. While the actor had been busy promoting his upcoming film, Judwaa 2, he had also started shooting for his next film, October, which is directed by Shoojit Sircar and today he took to his social media handles to announce who the leading lady of the film was.

Named Banita Sandhu, she is an Nhi model from Wales, UK, who has been acting in commercials and more since when she was 12. She is also well known for the Vodafone TVC. She has previously worked with Shoojit on a TVC too.

Dressed in complete black, Varun and Banita seem to be complimenting each other well in the picture. Sharing the photo on Instagram, Varun wrote, “#October. Here’s the October girl @shoojitsircar #ronnielahari #juhichatruvedi. Thank you for picture @avigowariker.” Varun also shared a blurry image of the actor earlier today with the caption, ” “She is the #October girl I was looking for. @ShoojitSircar @ronnielahiri,”wrote Varun Dhawan on Twitter.”

While October is the first collaboration between Varun and Shoojit Sircar, we are more than excited to see the chemistry between Varun and Banita now. While Shoojit is known for films like Piku and Vicky Donor, there is no doubt that he has his own way of dealing with romantic comedies.

In 2016, he had also produced the film, PINK, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu. With such films, director Shoojit Sircar also found himself in the list of Bollywood star’s must-work-with directors. And now his upcoming release October is much-awaited by fans all over.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd