Varun Dhawan and Katrina Kaif to star in Remo D’Souza biggest dance film. Is it ABCD 3?

Varun Dhawan and Katrina Kaif have not failed to entice the audience with their dance moves. If Varun has a touch of Govinda and Salman Khan to his persona, Katrina has all the capabilities to set the screens on fire with her moves. Both the actors have numerous dancing numbers in their credit and needless to say, both can be tagged as one of the best dancers of Bollywood. But what if the two come together for a film? Well, the dream has come true. Remo D’souza is making a film, touted to be ‘India’s biggest dance film’, starring Varun and Katrina. It will be produced by Bhushan Kumar.

While the director has not revealed the title of the film, all the guess work leads us to the fact that this film could be the third installment from Remo’s ABCD franchise. Interestingly, ABCD 1 and ABCD 2 were blockbusters. While the first installment did not star anyone apart from real life dancers, ABCD 2 had Varun and Shraddha Kapoor as the lead. The on-screen pairing was loved so much that the film went onto become biggest hit of Remo’s career as a director.

Talking about the project, Remo D’Souza says, “Isn’t it just appropriate that a film about music and dance is produced by the man heading the biggest music company in Bollywood? And I get to direct — Varun, one of the best dancers today, and Katrina, who has shown us she can shake a mean leg.”

So, this time, is Remo bringing Katrina’s sass and Varun’s power-packed performance together? Well, only the director has the answer to it.

Meanwhile, apart from Varun and Katrina, the film will also star actor-choreographer-director Prabhu Deva besides Dharmesh Yelande, Raghav Juyal and Punit Pathak who have remained an integral part of the cast of ABCD franchise too. The film is expected to go on floors this year and will release on November 8, 2019.

Varun, who has worked with Remo earlier, said, “Working with Remo again for India’s biggest dance film is huge. I performed once in New York with Katrina and it was electric. She’s gonna bring her A game so I need to get back into shape.” Katrina too seems charged up for the project, “I am super excited to be joining Remo’s vision to make India’s ultimate dance film. Varun’s passion is so wonderful; he works tirelessly to create magic. I can’t wait to start this journey.”

