Badrinath Ki Dulhania trio Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Shashank Khaitan reunite for a war film Rannbhoomi

Karan Johar announces his next production venture with Varun Dhawan and Shashank Khaitan. Karan Johar announces his next production venture with Varun Dhawan and Shashank Khaitan.

The successful trio of Varun Dhawan, director Shashank Khaitan and producer Karan Johar is all set to give their audience a roller coaster ride with yet another film but this time there is a big twist. The three did two films in the past, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania, which went on to become superhits in their respective release years but this time, the makers have moved away from usual rom-com and chosen a war story. Yes, Shashank and Karan are coming together for Rannbhoomi, a war film, starring Varun Dhawan.

This is going to be a first for Varun. The announcement was made on the official handle of Dharma Production, “Booking you guys for DIWALI 2020 with #RANNBHOOMI – a big war film starring homeboy @Varun_dvn. This time, the men from ‘Dulhania series’ take a giant leap in their 3rd offering into a solid spectacle with a beating heart! More soon! @karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 @ShashankKhaitan” The film will head for a release in Diwali of 2020. So, fans have to wait for quite a long time.

Booking you guys for DIWALI 2020 with #RANNBHOOMI – a big war film starring homeboy @Varun_dvn This time, the men from ‘Dulhania series’ take a giant leap in their 3rd offering into a solid spectacle with a beating heart! More soon! @karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 @ShashankKhaitan pic.twitter.com/2m3u8XFxUq — Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) February 19, 2018

#Rannbhoomi … A story I started working on in December 2015… thank you for giving this dream wings @karanjohar … Excited to collaborate with my friend and my star @Varun_dvn … @apoorvamehta18 @DharmaMovies pic.twitter.com/9ojfwKfQ63 — Shashank khaitan (@ShashankKhaitan) February 19, 2018

Meanwhile, Shashank and Karan have an extremely important and awaited project up for release this year. The two are on board for the remake version of Marathi superhit Sairat, titled Dhadak in Hindi. The film introduces Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter. Varun, on the other hand, has his hands full with Shoojit Sircar’s October and Yash Raj Films’ Sui Dhaaga in which he would share the screen space with Anushka Sharma.

Also, Karan will be back on-screens as an actor with Welcome To New York, starring Sonakshi Sinha and Diljit Dosanjh.

