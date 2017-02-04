Judwaa 2: Varun Dhawan begins shooting with a devotional song. See pics

Varun Dhawan-starrer Judwaa 2 is a sequel to 1997 film that featured Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Rambha. Varun Dhawan-starrer Judwaa 2 is a sequel to 1997 film that featured Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Rambha.

Varun Dhawan is on a roll. Just a day after the teaser of his upcoming film Badrinath Ki Dulhania was released, here is more from his end. So while you can keep gushing over the first look of his next co-starring Alia Bhatt, Varun has returned to the sets of his second project this year – Judwaa 2. And what’s more interesting is the news that Varun has kicked off the film’s shooting with a devotional song.

For a long time there were speculations whether or not Varun Dhawan will play the lead in Judwaa 2, which is a sequel to the 1997 film starring Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Rambha. which Just life the first one, even this is being directed by Varun’s father David Dhawan. Producer Sajid Nadiadwala’s banner shared the first images from the sets on Twitter. Even his wife Warda Nadiadwala tweeted some images to announce that the film has gone on floors. The team reportedly started filming its first segment which is a devotional song, dedicated to Lord Ganesh.

Varun Dhawan is doing a double role in Judwaa 2 and will be romancing Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez. Director David Dhawan is apparently very excited to work with his son one more time, after Main Tera Hero. In what has been projected by the makers, Judwaa 2 also promises an exceptional amount of fun and madness just like its prequel.

Check out the first pictures from the sets of Judwaa 2.

The Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Rambha starrer Judwaa was a blockbuster and the audience have a special place for the film in their hearts. Be it the memorable dialogues, exciting performances or sensational songs, everything about the film continues to grip the audiences even after 20 years of its release.

Also read | Doing Judwaa 2 to add fun, glamour to my career: Taapsee Pannu

To cash on the popular playlist of Judwaa, our sources have confirmed that Judwaa 2 has incorporated two of its chartbuster songs – “Chalti hai kya nau se barah” and “Oonchi hai building.” We also got to know that Sajid Nadiadwala is all set to host a party of sorts for his team, exhibitors and distributors on the special occasion of Judwaa completing 20 years of its release on 7th February 1997 and for the commencement of the shooting of Judwaa 2.

Meanwhile, we got hold of some exclusive on-location images. Check out what’s happening on the sets of Judwaa 2, and see how many stars can spot!



It is a rather emotional moment for both Sajid Nadiadwala and David Dhawan, who helmed the first one too, and are joining hands once again in the same week when its thoroughly entertaining prequel completes 20 years of release.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd