Latest News

Varun Dhawan enamoured of Irfan Pathan’s singing

Varun Dhawan is going to star in Judwaa 2. The film is sequel to 1997 film Judwaa which starred Salman Khan, Karishma Kapoor and Rambha. It is slated to be released on September 29 this year. Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu are also starring in the film.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:July 12, 2017 7:10 pm
varun dhawan, irfan pathan, irfan pathan varun dhawan irfan pathan “Kya baat hain Irfan Bhai hope you can sing for me someday…lots of love,” Varun Dhawan tweeted.
Related News

Actor Varun Dhawan has praised cricketer Irfan Pathan’s singing talent and he hopes that the Indian cricketer can sing for him someday. Irfan’s elder brother and cricketer Yusuf Pathan had shared a video of him singing “Ae mere humsafar” from Varun’s film Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya in which he starred with Alia Bhatt. He captioned the video, “Kya sur lagaye hain chote miya Irfan Pathan ‘Aae mere hum safar…’ Singer. (What melody my younger brother Irfan Pathan has put. ‘Ae mere humsafar’. Singer.)

To this, Varun Dhawan, who debuted with Karan Johar directorial Student of the Year alongside Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra, responded, “Kya baat hain Irfan Bhai hope you can sing for me someday…lots of love.” Directed by Shashank Khaitan, Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya also featured actress Alia Bhatt in a pivotal role. On the acting front, Varun is currently busy shooting for Judwaa 2. It also features Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu. The film is being directed by the Main Tera Hero actor’s father David Dhawan and is a sequel to the filmmaker’s 1997 film Judwaa starring Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Rambha.

 

Varun last appeared in Badrinath Ki Dulhania, in which he shared the screen space with Alia Bhatt. The film, which did well at the box office, was a sequel to Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, which had released in 2014. Now, there are reports that the two will be seen in the next installment of the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania franchise.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jul 12: Latest News