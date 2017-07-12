Varun Dhawan enamoured of Irfan Pathan’s singing

“Kya baat hain Irfan Bhai hope you can sing for me someday…lots of love,” Varun Dhawan tweeted. “Kya baat hain Irfan Bhai hope you can sing for me someday…lots of love,” Varun Dhawan tweeted.

Actor Varun Dhawan has praised cricketer Irfan Pathan’s singing talent and he hopes that the Indian cricketer can sing for him someday. Irfan’s elder brother and cricketer Yusuf Pathan had shared a video of him singing “Ae mere humsafar” from Varun’s film Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya in which he starred with Alia Bhatt. He captioned the video, “Kya sur lagaye hain chote miya Irfan Pathan ‘Aae mere hum safar…’ Singer. (What melody my younger brother Irfan Pathan has put. ‘Ae mere humsafar’. Singer.)

To this, Varun Dhawan, who debuted with Karan Johar directorial Student of the Year alongside Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra, responded, “Kya baat hain Irfan Bhai hope you can sing for me someday…lots of love.” Directed by Shashank Khaitan, Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya also featured actress Alia Bhatt in a pivotal role. On the acting front, Varun is currently busy shooting for Judwaa 2. It also features Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu. The film is being directed by the Main Tera Hero actor’s father David Dhawan and is a sequel to the filmmaker’s 1997 film Judwaa starring Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Rambha.

Kya baat haan irfan Bhai hope u can sing for me someday 😛lots of love http://t.co/XOmqVYEHzN — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) July 11, 2017

Varun last appeared in Badrinath Ki Dulhania, in which he shared the screen space with Alia Bhatt. The film, which did well at the box office, was a sequel to Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, which had released in 2014. Now, there are reports that the two will be seen in the next installment of the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania franchise.

