Varun Dhawan is a nice, happy person: Aparshakti Khurrana

Actor Aparshakti Khurrana who will be seen sharing screen space with actor Varun Dhawan in his upcoming film “Badrinath Ki Dulhania” praises his co-actor Varun as extremely nice human being.

“Most of the scenes in Badrinath, I have with Varun. So certainly, I have interacted more with him. To be a good actor, it is extremely important to be a good human being. Varun has become a successful actor because he is a nice, happy and warm person,” said Aparshakti in an interview.

“Now I say I have two brothers in this industry, Ayushmann and Varun Dhawan. He has always given me that importance,” said the actor who played an adorable cousin-brother to Phogat sisters in “Dangal”.

“Though I have a guest appearance, Badrinath is very close to my heart. I had a lot of fun while hooting. Alia, Varun, Davidji and Karan Johar. All are like happy bunch of people. There has been always a fun aspect on the set. I am really happy to team up with entire Badri team,” Aparshakti said.

Talking about the biggest takeaway from “Dangal”, the actor said, “I never expected the character would be admired so much. I thought people would be excited for Aamir Khan, the two girls, and their journey of becoming wrestlers. However, my character Omkar was appreciated as much as the other characters.”

“People have started taking me seriously. Now while they talk to me they have my work background at the back of their mind. Earlier, it was difficult for me to approach a production house for any work but now it is easier for me. They give me more time to discuss. All this happened because of ‘Dangal’.”

Badrinath Ki Dulhania, a romantic comedy, is directed by Shashank Khaitan and slated to release on March 11.